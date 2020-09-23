Log in
Vale S A : Sérgio Chitará Has Been Named the Country Manager at Vale in Mozambique

09/23/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

9/23/2020

Sérgio Chitará Has Been Named the Country Manager at Vale in Mozambique
Sérgio Chitará is the new Country Manager at Vale Mozambique, joining the Coal business unit as executive manager.

Sérgio Chitará returns to Vale - where he previously worked for seven years (between 2009 and 2016) - for the implementation of Vale's coal and railroad track project in Mozambique. At the time, he was the Institutional Relations manager, subsequen​tly taking on Integrated Management.

Over the last four years, he was the director of the SPEED+ project, which was designed to restructure and thus improve the business environment in Mozambique.

Throughout his career, Sérgio Chitará worked in the forestry industry and conservation areas in Mozambique, with focus on the implementation and management of IFLOMA for 12 years. He also worked on the recovery of national parks and reserves as well as on the reforestation of the provinces of Manica and Zambézia.

Sérgio Chitará has a degree in Forest Engineering from Eduardo Mondlane University (Mozambique), a master's degree in Forest Industry from Bangor North Wales University, and an MBA from Bradford University, both in the United Kingdom.

Vale Moçambique welcomes its new Country Manager. We are confident he will be successful in this new challenge.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 17:04:04 UTC
