Vale S A : The Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive raises over 100 tons of food and $210,000

The results are in, and the 2021 Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive had its best year yet in nearly 35 years of collecting donations for the Sudbury Food Bank. From November to december of 2021, the Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive raised over $210,000 and collected approximately 113 tons of food.

"The community as a whole has been incredibly generous through these challenging times," said Dan Xilon, Executive Director of the Sudbury Food Bank. "The number of clients we serve continues to grow so this incredible show of support from local businesses, residents and school children is gratefully accepted. It will go a long way in supporting our growing number of clients."

The Sudbury Food Bank provides food to approximately 10,000 people every month through over 40 member agencies and outreach programs. Of those clients, over half are children. Through the pandemic, the Sudbury Food Bank has also seen an increase in first-time users over the age of 65.

Edgar Burton, a Vale Divisional Shops employee for 36 years, started the annual Christmas food drive in his workplace. The campaign grew to include businesses and schools across Sudbury and is now one of the largest per capita food drives in Canada.

"We are proud that our members continue the legacy that Edgar began so many years ago," said Nick Larochelle, President of USW Local 6500. "Our members look forward to supporting our community in this way every year."

Today, Vale donates the time of one full-time and one part-time United Steel Worker (USW) Local 6500 employee for approximately two months to organize the Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive.

"Seeing the continued generosity in our community during particularly challenging times truly speaks to the resilience of our community and the genuine support we give to one another," said Gord Gilpin, Head of Vale's Ontario Operations. "It's a community tradition that we are proud to support."