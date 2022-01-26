Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vale S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Vale S A : The Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive raises over 100 tons of food and $210,000

01/26/2022 | 06:37pm GMT
1/26/2022

The Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive raises over 100 tons of food and $210,000
Page Content
​​

The results are in, and the 2021 Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive had its best year yet in nearly 35 years of collecting donations for the Sudbury Food Bank. From November to december of 2021, the Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive raised over $210,000 and collected approximately 113 tons of food.

"The community as a whole has been incredibly generous through these challenging times," said Dan Xilon, Executive Director of the Sudbury Food Bank. "The number of clients we serve continues to grow so this incredible show of support from local businesses, residents and school children is gratefully accepted. It will go a long way in supporting our growing number of clients."

The Sudbury Food Bank provides food to approximately 10,000 people every month through over 40 member agencies and outreach programs. Of those clients, over half are children. Through the pandemic, the Sudbury Food Bank has also seen an increase in first-time users over the age of 65.

Edgar Burton, a Vale Divisional Shops employee for 36 years, started the annual Christmas food drive in his workplace. The campaign grew to include businesses and schools across Sudbury and is now one of the largest per capita food drives in Canada.

"We are proud that our members continue the legacy that Edgar began so many years ago," said Nick Larochelle, President of USW Local 6500. "Our members look forward to supporting our community in this way every year."

Today, Vale donates the time of one full-time and one part-time United Steel Worker (USW) Local 6500 employee for approximately two months to organize the Edgar Burton Christmas Food Drive.

"Seeing the continued generosity in our community during particularly challenging times truly speaks to the resilience of our community and the genuine support we give to one another," said Gord Gilpin, Head of Vale's Ontario Operations. "It's a community tradition that we are proud to support."

​​​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 54 367 M - 40 262 M
Net income 2021 20 921 M - 15 493 M
Net Debt 2021 2 051 M - 1 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,74x
Yield 2021 17,6%
Capitalization 75 524 M 75 565 M 55 931 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.8.02%74 892
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.51%42 856
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED9.64%10 597
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.6.68%7 283
NMDC LIMITED1.72%5 320
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-0.93%1 884