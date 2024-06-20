Vale Base Metals
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review
Disclaimer
"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results, including without limitation (i) our asset performance expectation on slides 16, 19, 20, 22, 25 and 27; (ii) production guidance on slide 10, 33 and 34, (iii) cost guidance on slide 10, (iv) projects' start-up and capacity additions on slides 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 33 and 34; (v) expectations on the consolidated outcomes for the Asset Review initiatives on slides 10, 33, 34 and 35; (vi) expenditures to implement Asset Review initiatives on slides 9 and 35; (vii) potential for increase in resources on slides 17 and 23; (viii) expectations for supply and demand of nickel and copper on slides 39, 41, 42 and 45; and (ix) expectations for EV sales on slide 44.
These risks and uncertainties include factors relating to our ability to perform our production plans and to obtain applicable environmental licenses.
It includes risks and uncertainties relating to the following:
- the countries where we operate, especially Brazil, Canada and Indonesia;
- the global economy;
- the capital markets;
- the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature;
- global competition in the markets in which Vale operates;
- the estimation of exploration target, mineral resources and mineral reserves as well as the development of mining facilities, our ability to obtain or renew licenses, the depletion and exhaustion of mineral reserves.
To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
We have progressed towards creating a standalone organization…
Successful business
Carve-out
- Seamless transition from Vale SA
- New governance in place with a dedicated Board and Executives
- Deal closed with Manara Minerals
- Building tailored strategy and corporate support structures
…but there is still work to be done in 2024 and beyond
PTVI divestment on the right path
- Security of land package
- Securing PTVI's long-term license to operate
- VBM will maintain Ni matte offtake
- Joint governance structure enabling continued stability of operations
…to determine our long-term value proposition and focal points
1st phase of the Asset Review concluded
- Comprehensive assessment of operational sites and projects
- Findings will be embedded into the business processes and plans
- Key focus on operational stability and realization of resource potential
…significant value potential
recognized in resources and assets
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
A "Salt-and-Pepper Review" used to identify and unlock VBM's full potential
Voisey's Bay &
Long Harbour
Thompson
Sudbury
Clydach
Matsusaka
PTVI
Salobo
Sossego
Onça Puma
Key Levers...
Resource Endowment
Mining Methods
Asset Management
Flowsheet Optimization
Project Development
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
We have a clear path to achieve our full business capabilities…
Process Indicator
Process Indicator
ILLUSTRATIVE
time
ILLUSTRATIVE
time
Step 1:
Control and stabilize
Reduce process variability by managing inputs and process parameters...
Step 2:
Continuously improve
Increase averages with controls to support consistent delivery.
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
"Sustainable Business Improvement" starts with safety…
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
Lost Time Incident Frequency
High Potential Recordable Injuries (N2)
(TRIFR)
(LTIF)
# of events
3.00
0.39
0.37
6
6
2.27
5
0.29
1.97
4
1.90
0.13
2
2021
2022
2023
2024
2021
2022
2023
2024
2021
2022
2023
2024
YTD¹
YTD¹
YTD¹ ²
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
The first phase of execution started this year, leveraging value with targeted investment
Total Expenditure¹
in the next 3 Years
Secure stability…
Identify early wins…
Pathway to Value…
Capacity run rate & reliability
Enable operating stability and reaching production potential
Sudbury:
Fill the mill with own sourced metals with higher margins
Salobo:
Improve physical performance to reduce costs and improve margins
Exploration & Project development
Delivering long-term value
US$ 650
million
Phase 1:
~$2 billion
potential value
US$ 150
creation²
million
US$ 350
million
¹ Includes costs, expenses and capital expenditures. About 50% refers to CAPEX and 50% to one-off costs & expenses. ² Assuming potential EBITDA Generation of circa US$ 400 million and a 7x EV/EBITDA target multiple, based on market consensus.
Webinar on Vale Base Metals' Asset Review: Pathway to Value
Focus on a 5-10% growth in volume and a 10% decrease in unit costs compared to our 2026 baseline
Copper
production
kt
Cu All-in¹
'000 per metric ton
Nickel
production
kt
Ni All-in¹
'000 per metric ton
2023
321
$3.4
165
$16.9
2026
375-410
$3.5-4.0
190-210
(210-230kt incl. Indo JVs)
$11.5-13.5
Early wins
vs. 2026
+5%
-10%
+10%
-10%
Phase 1 Target uplift
30% productivity uplift in Sudbury
10% reduction in costs at Salobo
30% productivity uplift in Sudbury
Fixed cost dilution at Sudbury
¹ EBITDA breakeven. It does not include sustaining capital.
