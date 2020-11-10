Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 10:30am EST

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - West Africa's top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the illegal arrest, injury or torture of 15 others during a protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazil's Vale and an Israeli billionaire.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court ruled that Guinea violated the human rights of the protesters, and ordered the state to pay the plaintiffs total damages of 4.56 billion Guinean francs, or $463,000. It also ordered the state to cover the costs of the litigation for both sides.

"Guinea violated the right to life, the right not to be subject to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment, the right not to be arrested or detained arbitrarily, and the right to effective recourse," said Justice Gberi-Bé Ouattara, reading the court's ruling.

On Aug. 3, 2012, Guinea sent troops and police to a site near the mining project controlled by VBG, a joint venture between Vale and billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources (BSGR), after residents of nearby village Zogota staged a sit-in.

In the early hours of the following day security forces opened fire. Some of the protesters who survived were later tortured in custody.

Guinea's mines minister did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A lawyer for Guinea, in a briefing document addressed to the ECOWAS court two years ago, argued that the state had not ordered the security forces to kill or torture protesters, and therefore bore no responsibility for the deaths.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, denied blame for the unrest: "Vale states that it never supported any form of violence at Zogota," a spokeswoman said in a written statement when asked to comment on the court ruling.

"In 2012, the VBG encampment was invaded by protestors and its installations were damaged. For reasons of security, employees were removed in an orderly fashion, safeguarding the physical integrity of the entire team. Thereafter, VBG complied with its duty of informing the local authorities," she said.

When asked to comment, a spokesman for BSGR referred Reuters back to Vale, which operated the site at the time.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar, Saliou Samb in Conakry, Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Peter Graff)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VALE S.A. 0.00% 63.19 End-of-day quote.18.56%
VBG GROUP AB (PUBL) -0.68% 145.5 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VALE S.A.
10:30aVALE S A : West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killin..
RE
06:31aVALE S A : New Tool Maps Areas Susceptible to Forest Fire and Deforestation in t..
PU
11/09English judge blocks $6.6 billion Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst dam
RE
11/09VALE S A : 11/09/2020 1109_FimdoAA_i.pdf
PU
11/09English judge blocks 5 billion pound Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst da..
RE
11/09English judge blocks $6.6 bln Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst dam
RE
11/09Brazil's Vale to launch WeChat platform for iron ore spot sales in yuan
RE
11/06VALE S A : 11/06/2020 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership
PU
11/06VALE S A : enters into new exclusivity agreement to negotiate the sale of New Ca..
AQ
11/05Today on Wall Street: Alibaba, Bristol-Myers Squibb, T-Mobile US
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 584 M - -
Net income 2020 8 780 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 60 197 M 60 660 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,81 $
Last Close Price 11,73 $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.18.56%60 660
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED64.64%39 460
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED28.91%11 201
NMDC LIMITED-27.10%3 859
FERREXPO PLC27.96%1 571
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.17.54%1 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group