  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vale S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/20
78.28 BRL   -1.12%
Vale S A : and KDHI partner to enhance education in Brazil
PU
Vale S A : announces the sale of its coal assets
PU
MINING BY WOMEN : Vale is made by young female talents as well
PU
Vale S A : and KDHI partner to enhance education in Brazil

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
12/21/2021

Vale and KDHI partner to enhance education in Brazil
​​

Today, Vale and Shanghai Keda Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. (KDHI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for partnering on social initiatives that aim to enhance education in Brazil. For this purpose, Vale, through Vale Foundation, and KDHI will together make a donation of more than R$1.5 million (approximately RMB 1.8 million).

The MoU was signed by Ms. Tracy Xie, President of Vale China and Mr. Li Ping, Founder and Chairman of KDHI. According to the MoU, the two parties will each donate R$776,500 (approximately RMB 900,000) to support the fight against school dropout.

Vale and KDHI also intend to make further donation after the pandemic to support young technical talents from the low-income communities around Vale's operations in Brazil to study in China, including having internship in KDHI's manufacturing plants.

"We are very grateful to have KDHI as a partner in social investment. As the major supplier of Vale's innovative truckless system that replaces the traditional off-highway trucks in transporting iron ore in our mines, KDHI has continuously supported Vale's reduction of operational emissions. We are very glad that the partnership between Vale and KDHI will go beyond business. Vale will keep contributing to a greater social justice through projects in the education, health and income generation areas via partnerships." said Ms. Tracy Xie.

"We have been cooperating with Vale for ten years. We are very glad that KDHI could have the opportunity to help people in need in Brazil. KDHI has always been committed to building schools and helping students, supporting the elderly and alleviating poverty. We believe that these are important causes to create sustainable social value. Our efforts might be like a drop in the ocean, however, many a little makes a mickle. While receiving help and support from the entire society, KDHI hopes to create value and give back to society with responsibility, helping more people realize their dreams and transform their future." said Mr. Li Ping.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Vale and KDHI also held a video conference to deepen mutual understanding. Mr. Marco Braga, Procurement & Inbound Logistics Director of Vale and Mr. Hugo Barreto, Sustainability and Social Investment Director of Vale attended the video conference from Brazil.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 788 M - -
Net income 2021 20 767 M - -
Net Debt 2021 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,15x
Yield 2021 19,9%
Capitalization 66 808 M 66 940 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,66 $
Average target price 18,44 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-10.49%66 940
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-16.94%42 613
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-27.97%9 126
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%6 507
NMDC LIMITED14.12%5 048
FERREXPO PLC4.74%2 300