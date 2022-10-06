Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-05 pm EDT
76.96 BRL   +1.54%
08:32aVale S A : and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking - Form 6-K
PU
08:22aVale S A : announces reorganization of nickel and copper in Brazil
PU
08:22aVale S A : and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking - Form 6-K

10/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vale and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking

Rio de Janeiro, October 6th, 2022 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") and Germany steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA ("SHS") signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to pursue solutions focused on carbon-neutral steelmaking process.

Vale and SHS intend to jointly study and explore, among other initiatives, (i) the usage of Vale's green iron ore briquettes and direct reduction pellets in steelmaking; (ii) a briquette plant located close to SHS' facilities; and (iii) the Tecnored technology.

This initiative contributes to Vale's commitment to reduce 15% of net Scope 3 emissions by 2035. Since 2021, Vale engaged with around 30 ironmaking clients representing approximately 50% of company's Scope 3 emissions. Additionally, Vale seeks to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, leading the way to sustainable mining.

About SHS

SHS is an operative management holding that actively assumes tasks for the two steel companies in Saarland, Dillinger and Saarstahl. Dillinger produces steel heavy plates for sectors as steel construction, offshore and line pipes. Saarstahl is a manufacturer of high-quality wire rod and bar for the automotive and general engineering industries. The companies are ready to shape the green transition. The production of green steel is scheduled to start in Saarland in 2027. The new production route will include an electric arc furnace (EAF) at the Völklingen plant and an EAF and direct reduced iron (DRI) plant for the production of sponge iron at the Dillinger plant, in addition to the established blast furnace route.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
08:32aVale S A : and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking - Form 6-K
PU
08:22aVale S A : announces reorganization of nickel and copper in Brazil
PU
08:22aVale S A : and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking
PU
10/05Brazil's Vale Hires Advisors to Unlock Value of Base Metals Units
CI
10/05Vale Hires Advisors to Study 'Alternatives to Unlock Long Term Value'
MT
10/05Deutsche Bank Trims Vale's Price Target to $19 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/05Brazil's Vale Hires Advisors to Unlock Value of Base Metals Units
DJ
10/03Vale S.A. Announces Reorganization of Nickel and Copper in Brazil
CI
09/30Brazil's Vale Shares Rise 4.5% After Base Metals Reorganization
DJ
09/29Vale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 976 M - -
Net income 2022 15 491 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 9,75%
Capitalization 67 602 M 67 602 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 18,18 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-2.78%67 602
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-8.28%34 991
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-11.19%7 345
NMDC LIMITED-2.85%4 651
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-45.25%3 873
BRADESPAR S.A.8.36%1 870