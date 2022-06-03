Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/03 09:13:10 am EDT
89.41 BRL   -0.55%
09:12aVALE S A : announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, 2036 and 2042
PU
06/02VALE S A : Excerpt of the minutes of the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/01VALE : for 80 years transforming the future
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, 2036 and 2042

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Vale announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, 2036 and 2042

Rio de Janeiro - June 3, 2022 -Vale S.A. ("Vale"), Vale Canada Limited ("Vale Canada") and Vale Overseas Limited ("Vale Overseas," and together with Vale and Vale Canada, the "Offerors") announce the commencement of offers to purchase (the "Offers"), for the applicable Consideration (as defined below), in cash, any and all of the Notes of the series set forth in the table below (the "Notes" and each a "series" of Notes), in an aggregate principal amount, excluding any premium and accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.0 billion (such aggregate principal amount, subject to increase by the Offerors, the "Maximum Purchase Amount").

The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated June 3, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). The Offers are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the satisfaction or waiver, on or prior to the expiration date of the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined below).

Reference

Bloomberg

Acceptanc

U.S.

CUSIP /

Principal Amount

e Priority

Treasury

Reference

Fixed

Issuer

Title of Security

ISIN Nos.

Outstanding

Level

Security

Page (1)

Spread

Vale

6.250%

CUSIP: 91911TAP8

$1,705,706,000

1

2.625% due

FIT1

+116 bps

Overseas

Guaranteed

ISIN: US91911TAP84

May 31, 2027

Notes due 2026

Vale

8.250%

CUSIP: 91911TAE3

$681,486,000

2

2.875% due

FIT1

+258 bps

Overseas

Guaranteed

ISIN: US91911TAE38

May 15, 2032

Notes due 2034

Vale

7.200%

CUSIP: 453258AP0

$296,674,000

3

2.875% due

FIT1

+244 bps

Canada

Debentures due

ISIN: US453258AP01

May 15, 2032

2032

Vale

6.875%

CUSIP: 91911TAK9

$1,331,222,000

4

3.250% due

FIT1

+230 bps

Overseas

Guaranteed

ISIN: US91911TAK97

May 15, 2042

Notes due 2039

Vale

6.875%

CUSIP: 91911TAH6

$1,618,987,000

5

2.875% due

FIT1

+263 bps

Overseas

Guaranteed

ISIN: US91911TAH68

May 15, 2032

Notes due 2036

Vale S.A.

5.625% Notes

CUSIP: 91912EAA3

$520,405,000

6

3.250% due

FIT1

+235 bps

due 2042

ISIN: US91912EAA38

May 15, 2042

  1. The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers (as defined herein) will quote the bid side price of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security.

Indicative Timetable for the Offers

Commencement of the Offers

June 3, 2022

Price Determination Date

11:00 a.m., New York City time on June 9, 2022, unless extended by

the Offerors.

Withdrawal Date

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended by

the Offerors in their sole discretion.

Expiration Date

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended by

the Offerors in their sole discretion.

Guaranteed Delivery Date

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second Business Day following

the Expiration Date. The Offerors expect the guaranteed delivery

date to be June 13, 2022, unless the Expiration Date is extended by the Offerors in their sole discretion.

Settlement DatePromptly following the Expiration Date, expected to be no later than three Business Days following the Expiration Date and one Business Day following the Guaranteed Delivery Date, respectively. The Offerors expect the settlement date to be June 14, 2022.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022 (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). Holders of Notes who (i) validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Date, or (ii) deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and other required documents pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on or prior to the Expiration Date and tender their Notes on or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be eligible to receive the applicable Consideration (as defined below). Validly tendered Notes may be withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Offers at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended, but not thereafter, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law.

The Consideration payable per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (the "Consideration") by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such Notes specified in the table above plus the applicable yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the tables above at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on the Price Determination Date. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") on Notes accepted for purchase in the Offers from, and including, the last interest payment date for the relevant series of Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.

The Offers are not contingent upon the valid tender of any minimum principal amount of Notes. The consummation of an Offer is not conditioned on the consummation of the other Offers. Each Offer is independent of the other Offers, and the Offerors may, subject to applicable law, withdraw or modify any Offer without withdrawing or modifying other Offers. Each Offeror's obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes validly tendered is conditioned on the aggregate principal amount purchased for the Offers (the "Aggregate Purchase Amount") not exceeding the Maximum Purchase Amount, and on the Maximum Purchase Amount being sufficient to pay the Aggregate Purchase Amount for all validly tendered Notes of such series after paying the Aggregate Purchase Amount for all validly tendered Notes that have a higher Acceptance Priority Level (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) (the "Maximum Purchase Condition").

If the Maximum Purchase Condition is not satisfied with respect to an Offer for any particular series of Notes (the "Non-Covered Notes"), then the Offerors may, at any time at or prior to the Expiration Date:

  1. terminate the Offer with respect such series of Non-Covered Notes, and promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series of Non-Covered Notes to the respective tendering holders; or
  2. waive the Maximum Purchase Condition with respect to such series of Non-Covered Notes and accept all Notes of such series, and of any series of Notes having a higher Acceptance Priority Level validly tendered; or
  3. if there is any series of Non-Covered Notes for which:
    1. the Aggregate Purchase Amount necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of such series, plus
    2. the Aggregate Purchase Amount necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level than such series of Notes, other than any series of Non-Covered Notes,
      are equal to, or less than, the Maximum Purchase Amount, accept all validly tendered Notes of such series of Non-Covered Notes or, if there are more than one series of Non- Covered Notes satisfying the conditions of this clause (c), accept all validly tendered Notes of the series of Non-Covered Notes satisfying the conditions of this clause (c) having a higher Acceptance Priority Level, until there is no series of Notes to be considered for purchase for which the conditions set forth above are met.

It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will fail to meet the conditions set forth above and therefore will not be accepted for purchase, even if one or more series with a higher or lower

Acceptance Priority Level is accepted for purchase. If a series of Notes is accepted for purchase under the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase.

For purposes of determining whether the Maximum Purchase Condition is satisfied, the Offerors will assume that all Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will be duly delivered at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date and the Offerors will not subsequently adjust the acceptance of the Notes in accordance with the Acceptance Priority Levels if any such Notes are not so delivered. The Offerors reserve the right, subject to applicable law, to waive the Maximum Purchase Condition with respect to any Offer.

Additional Information

Vale has retained BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. to serve as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") and D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King") to serve as tender and information agent for the Offers. The Offer to Purchase and any related supplements are available at the D.F. King website at www.dfking.com/vale. The full details of the Offers, including complete instructions on how to tender Notes, are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. Requests for the Offer to Purchase and any related supplements may also be directed to D.F. King by telephone at +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or +1 (866) 796-7184 (US toll free) or in writing at vale@dfking.com. Questions about the Offers may be directed to BMO Capital Markets Corp. by telephone at (833) 418-0762 (toll free) or (212) 702-1840 (collect), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by telephone at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or +1

  1. 723-6106(collect), Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. by telephone at +1 866-807-6030 (toll free) or +1 212-261-7802 (collect), MUFG Securities Americas Inc. by telephone at +1 (877) 744-4532 (toll free) or +1 (212) 405-748 (collect), Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. by telephone at (833) 498-1660 (toll free) or (212) 225-5559 (collect) and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. by telephone at +1 (888) 284-9760 (toll free) or +1 (212) 224-5328 (collect).

This news release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Offers are being made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Offers are not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers will be made by the Dealer Managers on behalf of the Offerors. None of the Offerors, D.F. King, the Dealer Managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the Offers. None of the Offerors, D.F. King, the Dealer Managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offers other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALE S.A.
09:12aVALE S A : announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, ..
PU
06/02VALE S A : Excerpt of the minutes of the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/01VALE : for 80 years transforming the future
PU
06/01Regulators start to crack down on greenwashing
RE
06/01RBC Raises Price Target on Vale to $18 From $17, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/31VALE S A : CEO of Vale in Indonesia is elected one of the most inspiring women by Forbes
PU
05/31VALE S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/27VALE S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
PU
05/27VALE S A : Internal Regulations - Personnel, Compensation and Governance Committee
PU
05/27Vale S.A. Elects Independent Members of the Nomination Committee
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 719 M - -
Net income 2022 19 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,09x
Yield 2022 9,57%
Capitalization 88 970 M 88 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,77 $
Average target price 22,57 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.13.19%88 970
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.29%45 973
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED27.12%12 138
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-21.37%6 070
NMDC LIMITED-4.24%4 836
CAP S.A.36.12%2 069