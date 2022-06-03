Vale S A : announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, 2036 and 2042

Press Release Vale announces cash tender offers for any and all notes due 2026, 2034, 2032, 2039, 2036 and 2042 Rio de Janeiro - June 3, 2022 -Vale S.A. ("Vale"), Vale Canada Limited ("Vale Canada") and Vale Overseas Limited ("Vale Overseas," and together with Vale and Vale Canada, the "Offerors") announce the commencement of offers to purchase (the "Offers"), for the applicable Consideration (as defined below), in cash, any and all of the Notes of the series set forth in the table below (the "Notes" and each a "series" of Notes), in an aggregate principal amount, excluding any premium and accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.0 billion (such aggregate principal amount, subject to increase by the Offerors, the "Maximum Purchase Amount"). The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated June 3, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). The Offers are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the satisfaction or waiver, on or prior to the expiration date of the Maximum Purchase Condition (as defined below). Reference Bloomberg Acceptanc U.S. CUSIP / Principal Amount e Priority Treasury Reference Fixed Issuer Title of Security ISIN Nos. Outstanding Level Security Page (1) Spread Vale 6.250% CUSIP: 91911TAP8 $1,705,706,000 1 2.625% due FIT1 +116 bps Overseas Guaranteed ISIN: US91911TAP84 May 31, 2027 Notes due 2026 Vale 8.250% CUSIP: 91911TAE3 $681,486,000 2 2.875% due FIT1 +258 bps Overseas Guaranteed ISIN: US91911TAE38 May 15, 2032 Notes due 2034 Vale 7.200% CUSIP: 453258AP0 $296,674,000 3 2.875% due FIT1 +244 bps Canada Debentures due ISIN: US453258AP01 May 15, 2032 2032 Vale 6.875% CUSIP: 91911TAK9 $1,331,222,000 4 3.250% due FIT1 +230 bps Overseas Guaranteed ISIN: US91911TAK97 May 15, 2042 Notes due 2039 Vale 6.875% CUSIP: 91911TAH6 $1,618,987,000 5 2.875% due FIT1 +263 bps Overseas Guaranteed ISIN: US91911TAH68 May 15, 2032 Notes due 2036 Vale S.A. 5.625% Notes CUSIP: 91912EAA3 $520,405,000 6 3.250% due FIT1 +235 bps due 2042 ISIN: US91912EAA38 May 15, 2042 The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers (as defined herein) will quote the bid side price of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security. Indicative Timetable for the Offers Commencement of the Offers June 3, 2022 Price Determination Date 11:00 a.m., New York City time on June 9, 2022, unless extended by the Offerors. Withdrawal Date 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended by the Offerors in their sole discretion. Expiration Date 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended by the Offerors in their sole discretion. Guaranteed Delivery Date 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second Business Day following the Expiration Date. The Offerors expect the guaranteed delivery

date to be June 13, 2022, unless the Expiration Date is extended by the Offerors in their sole discretion. Settlement DatePromptly following the Expiration Date, expected to be no later than three Business Days following the Expiration Date and one Business Day following the Guaranteed Delivery Date, respectively. The Offerors expect the settlement date to be June 14, 2022. The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022 (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). Holders of Notes who (i) validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Date, or (ii) deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and other required documents pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on or prior to the Expiration Date and tender their Notes on or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be eligible to receive the applicable Consideration (as defined below). Validly tendered Notes may be withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Offers at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2022, unless extended, but not thereafter, except as described in the Offer to Purchase or as required by applicable law. The Consideration payable per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (the "Consideration") by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such Notes specified in the table above plus the applicable yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the tables above at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on the Price Determination Date. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") on Notes accepted for purchase in the Offers from, and including, the last interest payment date for the relevant series of Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date. The Offers are not contingent upon the valid tender of any minimum principal amount of Notes. The consummation of an Offer is not conditioned on the consummation of the other Offers. Each Offer is independent of the other Offers, and the Offerors may, subject to applicable law, withdraw or modify any Offer without withdrawing or modifying other Offers. Each Offeror's obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes validly tendered is conditioned on the aggregate principal amount purchased for the Offers (the "Aggregate Purchase Amount") not exceeding the Maximum Purchase Amount, and on the Maximum Purchase Amount being sufficient to pay the Aggregate Purchase Amount for all validly tendered Notes of such series after paying the Aggregate Purchase Amount for all validly tendered Notes that have a higher Acceptance Priority Level (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) (the "Maximum Purchase Condition"). If the Maximum Purchase Condition is not satisfied with respect to an Offer for any particular series of Notes (the "Non-Covered Notes"), then the Offerors may, at any time at or prior to the Expiration Date: terminate the Offer with respect such series of Non-Covered Notes, and promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series of Non-Covered Notes to the respective tendering holders; or waive the Maximum Purchase Condition with respect to such series of Non-Covered Notes and accept all Notes of such series, and of any series of Notes having a higher Acceptance Priority Level validly tendered; or if there is any series of Non-Covered Notes for which: the Aggregate Purchase Amount necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of such series, plus the Aggregate Purchase Amount necessary to purchase all validly tendered Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level than such series of Notes, other than any series of Non-Covered Notes,

are equal to, or less than, the Maximum Purchase Amount, accept all validly tendered Notes of such series of Non-Covered Notes or, if there are more than one series of Non- Covered Notes satisfying the conditions of this clause (c), accept all validly tendered Notes of the series of Non-Covered Notes satisfying the conditions of this clause (c) having a higher Acceptance Priority Level, until there is no series of Notes to be considered for purchase for which the conditions set forth above are met. It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will fail to meet the conditions set forth above and therefore will not be accepted for purchase, even if one or more series with a higher or lower