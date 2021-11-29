Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/26
68.64 BRL   -2.64%
12:31pVALE S A : announces commitment to lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030
PU
11:31aVALE S A : informs on estimates update
PU
11:31aVALE S A : Day 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : announces commitment to lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030

11/29/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11/29/2021

Vale announces commitment to lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030
Page Content
​​

Vale presented today (November 29), during Vale Day, an annual meeting with investors and capital market analysts at the New York Stock Exchange, its social ambition: to be a partner company in the development of resilient communities, engaged in relevant issues for humanity and committed to sustainable mining.

To achieve this objective, Vale has defined three social goals for 2030: to be among the three best-positioned companies in the sector in terms of social requirements according to the main external assessments in sustainable mining; lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty; and collaborate with the indigenous communities neighboring all Vale operations in their plan's preparation and execution, in pursuit of the rights set out in the UN Declaration on the Indigenous Peoples Rights.

Focusing on fighting extreme poverty, Vale wants to contribute to a greater social justice through projects in the education, health and income generation areas via partnerships with other companies, governments and third sector entities. In addition, it wants to contribute to cultures valuing with the respect and promotion of indigenous peoples and traditional communities' rights.

Thinking of a future leadership that is increasingly diverse and inclusive, Vale has brought forward by five years, to 2025, the goal of achieving 26% female participation in the workforce. Currently, the women percentage at Vale is 18.7%, against 13.5% in 2019, when the company set the goal for women within a global diversity strategy.

In addition, Vale announced that it intends to reach 40% black employees in leadership roles in Brazil by 2026, up from 29%, a number recorded after conducting a self-declaratory census with employees in Brazil. In the last edition of its Trainee Program, for example, Vale selected 95 black professionals. It means that, among 144 trainees hired by the company, 66% declared themselves black professionals at the enrollment moment. Among the 144 hired, 98 are women, which is equivalent to 68% of the class.

"Vale has a history of social engagement and support and a relevant role in the locations where it operates, but we want to do more. To do this, we consider in our social ambition to be a partner that enables development and autonomy of the communities with which se até related based on the education-health-income tripod," says Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale's president.

"We want to foster alliances and partnerships with companies, governments and the third sector involving actions and structuring programs for the communities where we operate," comments Maria Luiza Paiva, executive vice-president of Sustainability at Vale.

The social ambition is in line with the New Pact with Society, one of our strategic pillars created after Brumadinho, and it adds up to the environmental agenda, especially the commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, that have been signed in 2019 and 2020.

Vale wants to ensure that its actions generate social and environmental value and promote effective, positive post-mining legacies.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
12:31pVALE S A : announces commitment to lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030
PU
11:31aVALE S A : informs on estimates update
PU
11:31aVALE S A : Day 2021
PU
04:18aVale Reportedly Indicted in Brazil Over 2019 Dam Collapse
MT
11/26VALE S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting of Vale S.A.
PU
11/25VALE S A : Day 2021 in New York
PU
11/25VALE S A : informs the new Board member
PU
11/25VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN : to fight is everyone's duty
PU
11/25Voisey's Bay Mine awarded Miner of the Year
GL
11/25Fitch Affirms Vale S.A. at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54 050 M - -
Net income 2021 20 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,76x
Yield 2021 22,2%
Capitalization 59 862 M 59 938 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,24 $
Average target price 19,87 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Gustavo Pimenta Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-21.51%59 938
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-24.88%37 653
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-31.55%8 412
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%5 924
NMDC LIMITED17.92%5 309
FERREXPO PLC-3.75%2 129