Vale announces shareholder remuneration

Vale informs that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the distribution of shareholder remuneration, as interest on capital, in the total gross amount of R$ 2.093798142 per share1, calculated according to the balance sheet of June 30th, 2024. The amount distributed is line with the Company's Shareholder Remuneration Policy.



The record date for payment of interest on capital to holders of shares issued by Vale and traded on B3 will be August 2nd, 2024, with payment to occur on September 4th, 2024. The record date for payment of interest on capital to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") will be August 5th, 2024, with payment starting on September 11th, 2024, through the ADR depositary agent, Citibank N.A.

Vale's shares will start trading ex-remuneration on B3 and NYSE from August 5th, 2024.



Interest on capital to be paid per share may vary slightly until the record dates due to the share buyback program, which impacts the number of shares held in treasury. If applicable, the Company will release a Notice to Shareholders informing the final value per share.