Vale clarifies about press releases

Rio de Janeiro, April 1st, 2024 - In reference to press news that mention possible actions taken by Vale S.A.

("Vale" or "Company") in the execution of its CEO succession process, notably the article entitled 'Vale initiates market survey for the new CEO selection', published today by the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, Vale clarifies that the definition of the company's CEO strictly follows Vale's governance processes and that, as of today, there is no decision about the hiring of the specialized company to support the Board of Directors in the executive selection process, nor a decision about potential candidates for succession.

Vale's Board of Directors continues to diligently conduct the discussions pertaining to the definition of the Company's CEO, strictly complying with the Bylaws and applicable corporate policies. Vale reassures its commitment to updating the market on material developments concerning its leadership.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

