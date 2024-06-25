United States

Vale S.A.

Press Release

Vale clarifies on media articles

Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2024 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") clarifies press reports, notably the article issued on this date by the news agency Reuters¹, about possible legal proceeding filed by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office and the States of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo Public Prosecutors' Office against Vale, BHP and their joint venture Samarco Mineração S.A. (the "Companies") with a compensation claim of R$ 3.6 billion for collective moral damages. The Company informs that it was not formally notified by the Court about this legal proceeding and will present its arguments to the competent court in due course. Vale reiterates that the process of repairing damages resulting from the Fundão dam in 2015 is led by the Renova Foundation in line with the commitments entered by the Companies with the Brazilian authorities. With Samarco, BHP, institutions of Justice and authorities' representatives, the Company remains committed to negotiations for a definitive agreement, able to ensure fair and full reparation to the affected people and the environment.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

1 With the title "MPF accuses Vale, BHP and Samarco of gender violence in reparation and asks for R$ 3.6 billion" available here(portuguese only)

