Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:41:09 2023-06-20 am EDT
67.40 BRL   -2.88%
10:38aVale in Advanced Talks With Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Base Metals Stake Sale
MT
10:26aVale S A : clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division
PU
07:58aSaudi Arabia's PIF emerges as leading bidder for $2.5 bln Vale base metals stake- Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division

06/20/2023 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Vale clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division

Rio de Janeiro, June 20th, 2023 - In relation to today's news, Vale clarifies that it has been actively seeking a partner for its Energy Transition Metals division, as part of its strategy to attract investment and accelerate growth for the business. Vale has been regularly updating the market on this matter, however, at this stage, cannot yet confirm the value of a potential investment, nor the names of interested parties.

During Vale Day 2022, which took place on December 7, 2022, and was publicly live-streamed, the company shared information about this potential partnership. More recently, on May 19th, Vale provided an update to the market on the progress of this initiative.

This is part of a series of strategic actions taken over the last 18 months to position Vale Base Metals to accelerate its growth plans in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia, delivering on the much-needed critical minerals to support the energy transition.

We will keep the market updated as the process evolves.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com

Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VALE S.A.
10:38aVale in Advanced Talks With Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Base Metals Stake..
MT
10:26aVale S A : clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division
PU
07:58aSaudi Arabia's PIF emerges as leading bidder for $2.5 bln Vale base metals stake- Bloom..
RE
06/08Vale S A : prices US$1.5 billion notes due 2033 - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Vale S A : plans to offer notes due 2033 - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Vale S A : announces cash tender offers for notes due 2026, 2039, 2036, 2034 and 2042 - Fo..
PU
06/07Vale S.A. and Vale Overseas Limited Announces the Commencement of the Following Cash Te..
CI
06/06RBC Upgrades Vale to Outperform From Sector Perform, Lifts Price Target to $15 From $13..
MT
06/01Vale Rises After Reaching Agreement for Samarco's Debt Restructuring
MT
06/01Vale S A : Samarco's Judicial Reorganization plan reaches agreement for its approval of de..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 41 291 M - -
Net income 2023 11 117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,72x
Yield 2023 5,98%
Capitalization 64 555 M 64 555 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,54 $
Average target price 18,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Vânia Maria Lima Neves Chief Technology Officer
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-21.61%64 555
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.87%47 052
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED2.46%8 898
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.11.03%5 206
NMDC LIMITED-13.73%3 799
BRADESPAR S.A.-16.89%1 890
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer