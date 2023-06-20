Vale S A : clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division

Press Release
Vale clarifies on news about its Energy Transition Metals division
Rio de Janeiro, June 20th, 2023 - In relation to today's news, Vale clarifies that it has been actively seeking a partner for its Energy Transition Metals division, as part of its strategy to attract investment and accelerate growth for the business. Vale has been regularly updating the market on this matter, however, at this stage, cannot yet confirm the value of a potential investment, nor the names of interested parties.
During Vale Day 2022, which took place on December 7, 2022, and was publicly live-streamed, the company shared information about this potential partnership. More recently, on May 19th, Vale provided an update to the market on the progress of this initiative.
This is part of a series of strategic actions taken over the last 18 months to position Vale Base Metals to accelerate its growth plans in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia, delivering on the much-needed critical minerals to support the energy transition.
We will keep the market updated as the process evolves.
Gustavo Duarte Pimenta
Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
