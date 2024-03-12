Press Release

Vale clarifies on the resignation of a Board member

Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2024 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") informs that it has received the following statement from the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

"In light of press reports that reproduce the content of the resignation letter signed by Mr. José Luciano Duarte Penido, Vale's Board of Directors clarifies that, regarding the process of defining the Company's CEO, its performance is rigorously in compliance with Vale's Bylaws1, the body's Internal Regulations2 and corporate policies3.

The Board of Directors will continue to carry out the actions set in Vale's governance processes and execute its mission diligently.

Vale will keep the market updated on the matter as necessary".

