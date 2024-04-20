Press Release

Vale clarifies on the resignation of a Board member

Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2024 - Following communications from March 11 and 12 and April 8, 2024, Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") informs that Mr. José Luciano Duarte Penido ('Mr. Penido"), former Board member, provided clarifications, in response to a letter from CVM, about statements made in his letter of resignation on March 11, 2024.

Mr. Penido clarified that: "my resignation letter was not intended to point out irregularities in the company's CEO appointment process, which, in my opinion, has been conducted by the Board of Directors in compliance with the law, and the company's Bylaws, internal regulation and corporate policies. The intention was to explain the personal reasons that motivated my resignation."

In this regard, Mr. Penido reported that "in the Board of Directors meeting on March 8, I disagreed with the majority's decision to start the company's CEO succession process. Despite respecting the Board's collegiate decisions, in my opinion, the best decision, from the social interest standpoint, would have been to reappoint the current CEO for a new term, in order to preserve the continuity of management and respective projects. But the majority chose another direction for the company and, given my strong disagreement and dissatisfaction with the decision taken, I submitted my resignation."

As for the other elements mentioned in his letter of resignation, Mr. Penido points out: "by mentioning, in my letter, the existence of leaks, manipulations, political influences and conflicts, I was referring to what I became aware of through news published in the main media outlets in the country regarding the company's CEO definition process. I have no evidence to prove what the press has been publishing."

Vale clarifies that Mr. Penido's statements are being examined as part of the analysis that continues to be carried out by the Company's Chief Compliance Officer.

