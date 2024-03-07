United States

Press release

Vale clarifies press news

Rio de Janeiro, March 7, 2024 - In reference to press reports that mention a possible succession of the company's executive leadership with support from an external consulting firm, Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") reaffirms that there was no decision made by its Board of Directors regarding the CEO's mandate renewal or the execution of a succession process.

Vale's Board of Directors continues to diligently discuss the definition of the Company's CEO, strictly complying with the Bylaws and applicable corporate policies. Vale reassures its commitment to updating the market on material developments concerning its leadership.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

