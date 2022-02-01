Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : completes the sale and transfer of its 50% ownership in California Steel Industries

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
2/1/2022

Vale completes the sale and transfer of its 50% ownership in California Steel Industries
Vale informs that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has completed the sale and transfer of its 50% ownership interest in California Steel Industries ("CSI") to Nucor Corporation. According to the terms disclosed on December 13th, 2021, VCL received US$ 436.7 million in cash, of which US$ 400 million for 50% of the enterprise value and the remaining for the adjusted net debt and working capital at closing.

In January, following the 2H21 financial performance, VCL also received US$ 65 million in dividends from CSI, associated with its 50% ownership in the asset.

The transaction reinforces Vale's capital discipline, with focus on its core businesses and commitment to a leaner portfolio.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
