Vale announces that, on June 25, 2024, its wholly-owned subsidiary Vale Overseas Limited has notified the holders of the 6.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 91911TAP8) of its election to redeem all the US$470,342,000.00 outstanding 2026 Notes in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2026 Notes.

The 2026 Notes will be redeemed on July 25, 2024 at a redemption price equal to the greater of (A) 100% of the principal amount of such 2026 Notes and (B) the sum of the present values of each remaining scheduled payment of principal and interest thereon (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the indenture governing the 2026 Notes, and which will be determined on the third business day preceding the Redemption Date), plus 50 basis points, plus accrued interest on the principal amount of such 2026 Notes to (but not including) the Redemption Date. 2026 Notes held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") should be surrendered for redemption in accordance with DTC's procedures therefor.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2026 Notes.

To access the document, click here.