Vale S A : concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets - Form 6-K

Vale concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets

Rio de Janeiro, July 15th, 2022 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that it has concluded, on this date, the sale of its Midwestern System assets[1] to J&F Mineração Ltda., controlled by J&F Investimentos S.A. upon the receipt of US$ 150 million.

This transaction reinforces Vale's strategy of portfolio simplification, focusing on its core businesses and growth opportunities, guided by a disciplined capital allocation.

[1] Mineração Corumbaense Reunida S.A., Mineração Mato Grosso S.A., International Iron Company, Inc. and Transbarge Navegación Sociedad Anónima.