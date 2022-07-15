Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vale S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-15 pm EDT
68.37 BRL   +0.62%
VALE S A : concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets - Form 6-K
PU
VALE S A : concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets
PU
Rio Tinto Says 2Q Iron-Ore Exports Up, But Cautions on Economic Outlook -- Update
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Vale S A : concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets - Form 6-K

07/15/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Vale concludes the sale of its Midwestern System assets

Rio de Janeiro, July 15th, 2022 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that it has concluded, on this date, the sale of its Midwestern System assets[1] to J&F Mineração Ltda., controlled by J&F Investimentos S.A. upon the receipt of US$ 150 million.

This transaction reinforces Vale's strategy of portfolio simplification, focusing on its core businesses and growth opportunities, guided by a disciplined capital allocation.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

[1] Mineração Corumbaense Reunida S.A., Mineração Mato Grosso S.A., International Iron Company, Inc. and Transbarge Navegación Sociedad Anónima.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50 481 M - -
Net income 2022 17 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 13,7%
Capitalization 59 856 M 59 856 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-6.62%59 146
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-9.37%35 986
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-4.11%8 222
NMDC LIMITED-25.11%3 725
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-50.59%3 354
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED-4.42%1 459