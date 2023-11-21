United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of
November 2023
Vale S.A.
Praia de Botafogo nº 186, 18º andar, Botafogo
22250-145 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)
(Check One) Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Notice to Shareholders
Vale confirms final value of earnings per share
Rio de Janeiro, November 21st, 2023 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") informs, in continuity with the Press Release disclosed on October 26th, 2023, that there was no change in the number of outstanding shares of the Company. Thus, the final gross amount of remuneration for payment on December 1st, 2023, remains at BRL 2.331661567 per share1, of which BRL 1.565890809 per share as dividends and BRL 0.765770758 per share as interest on equity.
The other dates and information of the Material Fact of October 26th remain unchanged.
Gustavo Duarte Pimenta
Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Thiago Lofiego: thiago.lofiego@vale.com
Luciana Oliveti: luciana.oliveti@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Pedro Terra: Pedro.terra@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
1Gross amount, subject to taxes.
Signatures
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
Vale S.A.
(Registrant)
|By:
|/s/ Thiago Lofiego
|Date: November 21, 2023
|Director of Investor Relations
