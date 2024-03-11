United States

Vale S.A.

Praia de Botafogo nº 186, 18º andar, Botafogo

22250-145 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Notice to Shareholders

Vale informs final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, March 11th, 2024 - In continuity to the press release disclosed on February 22, Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that the final gross amount of shareholder remuneration is now R$ 2.738548374[1] per share, following a change in the number of shares in Treasury[2]. Other dates and information relating to this dividend distribution remain unchanged, including the payment date of March 19, 2024.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

[1]As per the Press Release dated February 22nd, the dividend amount was BRL 2.738617408 per share, which corresponds to a difference of -0.0025% (-BRL 0,000069033/share).

[2] Given the Vale Stock Program ("PAV") rewarding to its executives.

