Vale S A : informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Press Release

Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, October 4th, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") hereby informs that it received a formal communication from Capital World Investors, an independent investment division of

Capital Research and Management Company, on the increase of relevant shareholding ownership, under the following terms:

"In accordance with the terms set forth in the main section of article 12, of CVM Ruling No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, Capital International Investors ("CII"), in its capacity as an independent investment division of Capital Research and Management Company, a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, with its principal place of business at 333, South Hope Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States of America, in its capacity as holding of foreign investment management companies, legally represented in Brazil by JP Morgan S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, registered in CNPJ/ME under the No. 33.851.205/0001- 30, and Citibank DTVM S.A., registered in CNPJ/ME under the No. 33.868.597/0001-40, hereby advises that increased the ownership interest managed by it in common shares ("ON Shares") issued by Vale S.A., public company, registered in CNPJ/ME under the No. 33.592.510/0001-54 ("Company").

CII managed 264,030,612 ON Shares, corresponding to 4.99% of this type of share and, as a consequence of the aforementioned transactions, now manages 267,888,210 ON Shares, representing 5.06% of this type of share. In addition to the Company's equity interest referred to above, Capital World Investors and Capital Research Global Investors, also in their capacities as independent investment divisions of Capital Research and Management Company, manage, respectively, 335,249,101 ON Shares and 326,001,911 ON Shares issued by the Company, corresponding to, respectively, 6.34% and 6.16% of this type of share. These are minority investments that entail no change in the Company's control or management structure.

Currently, there is no number of Company's shares envisioned by CII. In addition, there are no other securities and derivative instruments referencing the Company's shares, directly or indirectly, by CII or related person, nor any agreement or contract regulating voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company, to which CII or any related person is a party."

Vale informs that it will proceed with the updating of its Reference Form, to reflect the aforementioned change, pursuant to CVM Instruction no 480/09, as amended.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
