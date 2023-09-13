Vale informs of final decision in administrative proceeding

Rio de Janeiro, September 12th, 2023 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company"), in addition to the Notice to the Market released on August 15th, 2022 (available here ), informs that the Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General (CGU), within the scope of an administrative accountability proceeding, denied the request for reconsideration filed by the Company.

The CGU, although recognizing the inexistence of acts of corruption, concluded that Vale failed to submit reliable information in the National Mining Agency (ANM) system in relation to Dam I in Brumadinho/MG and that it issued a positive Stability Condition Declaration for the structure from June to September 2018, when, in the opinion of the control body, it should have been negative, circumstances which consisted of an act harmful to the Public Administration by hindering the inspection of the mining authority, under the terms of item V of article 5 of Law No. 12,846/2013.

In this way, the CGU maintained the fine of approximately R$ 86.3 million, the minimum level established by the Brazilian law, recognizing the non-involvement or tolerance of senior management in the facts investigated. The CGU also ordered the extraordinary publication of its decision, for a period of 30 (thirty) days, under the terms of article 6, item II, of Law No. 12,846/2013.

Vale disagrees with the decision and considers Law 12,846/2013 to be inapplicable to the case, which is why it is adopting the appropriate legal measures at the moment.

Gustavo Duarte Pimenta

Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

