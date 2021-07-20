Log in
Vale S A : informs on estimates update (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021
Vale informs on estimates update

Rio de Janeiro, July 19th, 2021 - Vale S.A. (Vale) informs that it has discontinued its guidance of: (i) nickel average production for 2021 to 2023 and (ii) copper production for 2021, which is under review given uncertainties concerning the timeline to resume production in Sudbury operations and the ramp-up of the safety and maintenance process implementation in Sossego and Salobo.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond Vale's control and, therefore, can be subject to new changes. Additionally, Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 924 M - -
Net income 2021 27 029 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 8,61%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,36 $
Average target price 25,12 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.28.26%116 705
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.49%53 600
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED10.82%14 522
NMDC LIMITED52.80%7 023
FERREXPO PLC48.20%3 682
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION41.74%2 615