Vale S A : informs on estimates update - Form 6-K

Rio de Janeiro, October 19th, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that it has reported today, in its third quarter production report, its estimate for nickel and copper production:

Production (kt) 4Q21 2021E Nickel 45-50 165-170 Copper 75-80 295-300

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond Vale's control and, therefore, can be subject to new changes. Additionally, Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

