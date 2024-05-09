Press Release

Vale informs on railway concession contracts negotiations

Rio de Janeiro, May 8, 2024 - Following the press release dated April 3, 2024¹, and in reference to press reports that mention Vale's railway concessions, notably the article released today by the Brazilian newspaper Estadão², Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") reiterates that the Company is in advanced discussions with the Brazilian Transport Ministry on the general conditions to optimize the investment plans under the Carajás Railway (EFC) and the Vitória-Minas Railway (EFVM) concession contracts, both of which Vale continues to execute in compliance with terms agreed and disclosed to the market on December 16, 2020.

Vale will keep the market updated on any material commitment made within the scope of the negotiations, in line with the applicable legislation.

