Vale S A : informs on the composition of the Audit and Risk Committee - Form 6-K

Vale informs on the composition of the Audit and Risk Committee

Rio de Janeiro, December 22, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Vale SA ("Vale" or the "Company") informs that, following the amendment to Vale's Bylaws, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 21, 2022, the Audit and Risk Committee ("committee") of the Company, formerly known as the Audit Committee, now comprises only independent members of the Board of Directors, as follows: Mr. Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira ("Ollie Oliveira"), Mr. Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos and Mrs. Rachel de Oliveira Maia. Mrs. Luciana Pires Dias and Mr. Sergio Ricardo Romani are no longer committee members and are now acting as external advisors. Mr. Ollie Oliveira will continue as the committee's coordinator. The committee members' resumes are available for consultation in the Company's Reference form.

Vale's Audit and Risks Committee is a statutory advisory body to the Board of Directors and aims to oversee the quality and integrity of financial reports, compliance with legal, statutory, and regulatory standards, the adequacy of risk management-related processes and the internal and independent auditors' activities.

