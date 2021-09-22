Log in
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : informs on the final dividend amount per share (Form 6-K)

09/22/2021
Vale informs on the final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, September 22nd, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs, in continuity with the September 16th, 2021 Press Release, that there was a change in the number of Vale's outstanding shares due to the buyback program announced on April 01st, 2021. Thus, the final dividend per share, to be paid on September 30th, 2021, is R$ 8.1972394421 per share.

Further dates and information from the Press Release of September 16th, 2021, remain unchanged.

1 The gross dividend amount, disclosed in the Press Release on September 16th, 2021, was R$ 8.108316476 per share, which corresponds to a difference of 1.1% (R$ 0.088922966).

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority has been the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 601 M - -
Net income 2021 26 268 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,78x
Yield 2021 14,4%
Capitalization 80 414 M 80 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,96 $
Average target price 23,77 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALE S.A.-3.81%79 852
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-37.05%32 799
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-15.90%11 304
NMDC LIMITED20.72%5 485
FERREXPO PLC14.44%2 593
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION16.96%1 905