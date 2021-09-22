Vale S A : informs on the final dividend amount per share (Form 6-K)

Vale informs on the final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, September 22nd, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs, in continuity with the September 16th, 2021 Press Release, that there was a change in the number of Vale's outstanding shares due to the buyback program announced on April 01st, 2021. Thus, the final dividend per share, to be paid on September 30th, 2021, is R$ 8.1972394421 per share.

Further dates and information from the Press Release of September 16th, 2021, remain unchanged.

1 The gross dividend amount, disclosed in the Press Release on September 16th, 2021, was R$ 8.108316476 per share, which corresponds to a difference of 1.1% (R$ 0.088922966).

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

