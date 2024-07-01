Valle informs that, by means of a letter submitted on this date, Mrs. Vera Marie Inkster presented her resignation from the position of member of Vale's Board of Directors. Considering this statement, Vale clarifies that the Board of Directors is working on its recomposition and that, in due course, it will be calling a General Meeting for its recomposition. The Board of Directors also clarifies that it is working to recompose the Audit and Risk Committee. Vale's Board of Directors would like to thank Mrs. Inkster for services provided since 2023 as Vale's Board member.
