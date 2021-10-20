Vale S A : informs on the suspensive effect to the appeal filed by the State of Pará and the reinstatement of the suspension of the Operating License of Onça Puma mine - Form 6-K

Vale informs on the suspensive effect to the appeal filed by the State of Pará and the reinstatement of the suspension of the Operating License of Onça Puma mine

Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2021 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs, in continuity to the release dated October 7, 2021, the decision of the Judge of the Court of Justice of the State of Pará, which granted suspensive effect to the appeal filed by the State of Pará, reinstating the suspension of the Operating License of Onça Puma mine.

Vale has started the process to halt the activities at Onça Puma mine, Pará, and it will continue to take the appropriate administrative and judicial measures to reverse the order to suspend mine operations, which it considers unfounded.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

