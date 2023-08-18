Press Release

Vale informs reduction of shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, August 18th, 2023 - Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company") hereby informs that it has received a communication from Capital World Investors on the reduction of a relevant shareholding ownership, as follows. The Company's Reference Form is updated in this regard.

""In compliance with article 12, caput, CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, Capital World Investors ("CWI"), as the independent investment division of Capital Research and Management Company, a company incorporated and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 333, South Hope Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States of America, as a holding company for investment management companies abroad, with J. P. Morgan S.A. Distribuidora Títulos e Valores Mobiliários as its legal representative in Brazil. P. Morgan S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 33.851.205/0001-30, and Citibank DTVM S.A., registered with the Brazilian Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CPNJ/MF) under No. 33.868.597/0001-40, hereby informs that it has reduced the stake it managed in common shares ("ON Shares") issued by Vale S.A., a publicly-held company, registered with the Brazilian Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/MF) under No. 33.592.510/0001-54 ("Company").

CWI managed 222,241,653 of the Company's ON Shares, corresponding to 5.01% of this type of share and, as a result of the aforementioned transactions, now manages a total of 219,341,769 of the Company's ON Shares, representing 4.94% of this type of share. In addition to the above-mentioned stake, Capital Research Global Investors and Capital International Investors, also in their capacity as independent investment divisions of Capital Research and Management Company, manage 144,403,592 ON Shares and 101,303,205 ON Shares, respectively, corresponding to 3.25% and 2.28% of this type of share. These are minority investments that do not alter the composition of the Company's control or management structure.

At present, there is no quantity of Company shares targeted by CWI. There are no other securities and derivative financial instruments referenced to such shares held, directly or indirectly, by CWI or a person related to it, nor any agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company to which CWI or a person related to it is a party."

