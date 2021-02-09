Log in
VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08
94.01 BRL   +1.42%
09:55aVALE S A : invests in Boston Metal to foster carbon free steel production
PU
04:59aVALE S A : Acquires Minority Stake in Boston Metal for $6 Million
MT
01:19aVALE S A : 02/09/2021 0209_Boston_Metal_i.pdf
PU
Vale S A : invests in Boston Metal to foster carbon free steel production

02/09/2021 | 03:55pm EST
2/9/2021

Vale invests in Boston Metal to foster carbon free steel production
Page Content

​Vale informs that it completed an investment of US$ 6 million in Boston Electrometallurgical Company to acquire a minority stake and to promote the development of a technology focused on steel decarbonization. Boston Metal has a diverse shareholder base which includes venture capital funds, mining companies and private investors.

Boston Metal is a pre-operating company, founded in 2012 by professors from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), whose objective is the development of an innovative technology called Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE), which reduces metal oxides such as iron ore with the use of electricity. This MOE process will enable the reduction of iron ore for the production of steel with zero CO2 emissions.

The amounts raised by Boston Metal will be used to finance the development of the technology

The investment in Boston Metal is in line with Vale's New Pact with Society strategic pillar. Vale is committed to leading the transition to net-zero carbon mining and fostering a portfolio of high-quality products and innovative technologies to provide scope 3 solutions.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 20:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 549 M - -
Net income 2020 8 529 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 89 879 M 88 715 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,11 $
Last Close Price 17,52 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.7.50%90 342
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.96%56 217
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.77%13 333
NMDC LIMITED1.44%4 734
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.4.14%2 534
FERREXPO PLC8.28%2 469
