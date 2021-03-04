Log in
Vale S A : 0303 Aviso Div i.pdf

03/04/2021 | 03:51pm EST
Notice to shareholders

Vale informs on the final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, March 03rd, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale"), informs, in continuity with the Press Release disclosed on February 25, that there were a change in the number of Vale's shares in treasury, given the payment of the long-term remuneration ("matching") to its executives. Thus, the final dividend per share, to be paid on March 15, 2021, will be in the gross amount of R$ 4.2616472191 per share, of which R$ 3.425910336 per share as dividends and R$ 0.835736883 per share as interest on equity.

Further dates and information from the Press Release of February 25 remain unchanged.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel:ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner:andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha:mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil:samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de

Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

1 The gross dividend amount, disclosed in the Press Release on February 25, was R$ 4.262386983 per share, which corresponds to a difference of -0.017356% (R$ 0.000739763).

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 20:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
