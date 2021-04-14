Vale S A : 0414 Divulgação de Resultados 1Q21_i

Press Release
Dates for reporting of 1Q21 performance
Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q21 earnings release.
1Q21 Production and sales report
Date: April 19, 2021 (Monday)
Time: After markets closure
1Q21 Financial performance report
Date: April 26, 2021 (Monday)
Time: After markets closure
Conference calls/webcast
Portuguese
Date: April 27, 2021 (Tuesday)
Time: 10h00 (Brasília time)
English
Date: April 27, 2021 (Tuesday)
Time: 12h00/11h00/16h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)
The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website
(www.vale.com/investors)
Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:
In Portuguese and in English:
+55 (11) 3181-8565 /4210-1803 (Brazil)
+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)
+1 412 717 9627 (U.S.)
+1 844 204 8942 (U.S. toll free)
Access code: VALE
Connection of participants through the computer via HD Web Phone:
Click hereto access the call in Portuguese
Click hereto access the call in English
Click hereto access the webcast in Portuguese
Click hereto access the webcast in English
Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
