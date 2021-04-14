Log in
Vale S A : 0414 Divulgação de Resultados 1Q21_i

04/14/2021
Press Release

Dates for reporting of 1Q21 performance

Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q21 earnings release.

1Q21 Production and sales report

Date: April 19, 2021 (Monday)

Time: After markets closure

1Q21 Financial performance report

Date: April 26, 2021 (Monday)

Time: After markets closure

Conference calls/webcast

Portuguese

Date: April 27, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 10h00 (Brasília time)

English

Date: April 27, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 12h00/11h00/16h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)

The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website

(www.vale.com/investors)

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese and in English:

+55 (11) 3181-8565 /4210-1803 (Brazil)

+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)

+1 412 717 9627 (U.S.)

+1 844 204 8942 (U.S. toll free)

Access code: VALE

Connection of participants through the computer via HD Web Phone:

Click hereto access the call in Portuguese

Click hereto access the call in English

Click hereto access the webcast in Portuguese

Click hereto access the webcast in English

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

(c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e)

Press Release

global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
