Vale S A : - 6ª Emissao Debentures - AGD - English(3806895.2)

VALE S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer Number (Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas - CNPJ)

33.592.510/0001-54

Company Registration Identification Number (Número de Identificação do Registro de

Empresas - NIRE) 33.300.019.766

MINUTES OF

THE DEBENTUREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE 6TH ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES

OF VALE S.A., HELD ON MARCH 19, 2021

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: held on March 19, 2021, at 10 am, exclusively digitally, through the Zoom platform.

2. ATTENDANCE: debentureholders holding 74.58% of the outstanding debentures of the 6th issuance of Vale S.A. ("Debentures," "Issuance" and "Issuer") ("Debentureholders in Attendance") subject to the "Private Instrument of Indenture for Issuance of Debentures of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce," entered into June 24, 1997, as amended on August 28, 2002, September 24, 2002, and July 28, 2011 ("Indenture"), with GDC Partners Serviços Fiduciários D.T.V.M. Ltda. as trustee ("Trustee"). Juarez Dias Costa, representative of the Trustee and Eduardo Ajuz, representative of the Issuer, also attended.

3. DIGITAL PLATFORM REQUIREMENTS: The Zoom platform meets the requirements set forth in Article 7 of Instruction No. 625, of May 14, 2020, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commision (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM") ("CVM Instruction 625"). Debentureholders who participated through the Zoom platform authorized the Issuer to use any information contained in the recording of the Meeting for due legal purposes.

4. BOARD: Chairman: Edécio Ribeiro Brasil, representative of the Debentureholder elected unanimously by the Debentureholders in Attendance; and Secretary: Francisco José Pinheiro Guimarães, by appointment of the Chairman of the Board.

5. NOTICE OF MEETING: the first call notice was published, pursuant to articles 71, paragraph 2, and 124, paragraph 1, item II, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), in the editions of March 3, 2021 (page E4), March 4, 2021 (page E6) and March 5, 2021 (page E3) of the newspaper "Valor Econômico," and in the editions of March 3, 2021 (page 24), March 4, 2021 (page 13) and March 5, 2021 (page 43) of the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

6. AGENDA: discuss and approve the following agenda, pursuant to the Excerpt from the Minutes of the Issuer's Board of Directors' Meeting held on February 25, 2021, the Notice of Meeting and the Management's Proposal for the Debentureholders' Meeting and their exhibits (Proposed Amendments to the Indenture and draft amendment to the Indenture), released by the Issuer on March 3, 2021, available for consultation on the websites of the Issuer(http://www.vale.com), the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão(http://www.b3.com.br)and the CVM(http://www.cvm.gov.br - Sistema Empresas.NET) and at the head office of the Issuer.

6.1 Amendment to the wording of Section III, item (j), head paragraph, of the Indenture, in order to clarify that the calculation of the remuneration will be divided between the number of Debentures originally issued and that it will not be changed in the case of (i) acquisition of Debentures by the Issuer (with such Debentures being held in the Issuer's treasury), or (ii)cancellation of Debentures held in the Issuer's treasury, or, further, (iii) acquisition of Debentures by companies controlled by the Issuer.

6.2 Amendment to the wording of Section III, item (m), of the Indenture, to allow the Issuer to acquire Debentures of its own issuance.

6.3 Amendment to the wording of Section III, item (r), of the Indenture, to allow that, in the event of change to the current legislation, the acts and decisions related to the Issuance will be disclosed in the same way as the Issuer's corporate acts are disclosed.

6.4 Amendment to the wording of Section IV, item (a), of the Indenture, to (i) allow the Issuer to fulfill the obligations to deliver to the Trustee the financial statements and periodic and occasional information through making said documents available on the Issuer's website; and (ii) update the reference to the applicable legal provision that sets forth the disclosure of periodic and occasional information (CVM Instruction 480/09).

6.5 Authorization for the Trustee and the Issuer to perform all acts, take all steps and adopt all necessary measures for the formalization, implementation and management of the resolutions approved at the Meeting, including the execution of an amendment to the Indenture to reflect the approved adjustments.

7. RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the Indenture and, after examination and discussion, the Debentureholders in Attendance voted as follows:

7.1 In relation to item 6.1 of the Agenda: the amendment to the wording of Section III, item (j), head paragraph, of the Indenture was approved, in order to clarify that the calculation of the remuneration will be divided between the number of Debentures originally issued and that it will not be changed in the event of (i) acquisition of Debentures by the Issuer (with such Debentures being held in the Issuer's treasury), or (ii) cancellation of Debentures held in the Issuer's treasury, or, futher, (iii) acquisition of Debentures by companies controlled by the Issuer, which will go into effect with the following wording:

"(j) Remuneration: The debentures will be entitled to a premium obtained according to the following criteria and parameters, to be divided among the debentures in equal fractions corresponding to 1/388,559,056 of the total premium to be paid for each debenture, and such fractions shall not be changed in the event of (i) acquisition of debentures by the Issuer (with such debentures being held in the Issuer's treasury), or (ii) cancellation of debentures held in the Issuer's treasury, or, further, (iii) acquisition of debentures by companies controlled by the Issuer:"

289,670,805 votes in favor, 90,709 votes against and 8.000 abstentions were counted.

7.2 In relation to item 6.2 of the Agenda: the amendment to the wording of Section III, item (m), of the Indenture was approved, to allow the Issuer to acquire Debentures of its own issuance, which will go into effect with the following wording:

"(m) Acquisition. The Issuer may, at any time, acquire debentures, provided that it complies with the provisions of article 55, paragraph 3, of Law 6,404/76 and the applicable CVM regulations. The debentures acquired by the Issuer may, at the Issuer's discretion, be cancelled, remain in treasury or be placed in the market again. Debentures held in treasury by the Issuer under the terms of this Section are not entitled to vote at general debenture holders' meetings, nor to cash earnings, provided that, if and when placed back in the market, they will be entitled to the same economic and political rights applicable to the other debentures. The companies controlled by the Issuer may acquire the debentures in the market."

287,802,956 votes in favor, 1,966,558 votes against, included the written votes against received by the Board which were filed at the Issuer's headquarters, and no abstentions were counted.

7.3 In relation to item 6.3 the Agenda: the amendment to the wording of Section III, item (r), of the Indenture was approved to allow that, in the event of change to the current legislation,the acts and decisions related to the Issuance will be disclosed in the same way as the Issuer's corporate acts are disclosed, which will go into effect with the following wording:

"(r) Disclosure. All acts and decisions related to the issuance provided under this indenture involving the interests of debenture holders will be disclosed, in the form of notices, in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and in the other newspapers ordinarily used by the Issuer, as determined by article 289 of Law No. 6,404/76. In the event of a change in the legislation currently in force allowing other means of disclosure of corporate acts, the acts and decisions related to the issuance provided under this indenture involving the interests of the debenture holders will be disclosed in the same way as the Issuer's corporate acts are disclosed."

289,634,505 votes in favor, 127,009 votes against and 8,000 abstentions were counted.

7.4 In relation to item 6.4 of the Agenda: the amendment to the wording of Section IV, item (a), of the Indenture was approved, to (i) allow the Issuer to fulfill the obligations to deliver to the Trustee the financial statements and periodic and occasional information through making said documents available on the Issuer's website; and (ii) update the reference to the applicable legal provision that sets forth the disclosure of periodic and occasional information (CVM Instruction 480/09), which will go into effect with the following wording:

"(a) deliver to the trustee (with respect to items (a)1 and (a)2 below, by making such documents available on the Issuer's website):

1. within up to 120 (one hundred and twenty) days after the end of each semester, copies of its audited financial statements relating to such semester;

2. within up to 10 (ten) days after delivery to the CVM, copies of the periodic and occasional information required by CVM Instruction 480/09, as amended, or by those that may replace it;

3. on March 31 and September 30 of each year, a report which must contain, in a complete and detailed form, at least, information on the monthly Net Revenue calculated in relation to each mining right provided for in Section III (j) of this indenture, as well as disposals of mining rights, which have been considered for the purpose of calculating the premium due to the debenture holders and the respective percentages applied to calculate such premium;

4. on March 31 of each year, a report which must contain, in a complete and detailed form, information on any losses of mining rights and substitutions of mining rights occurred in the fiscal year considered in the form of Clause III (j) (3) of this indenture."

289,678,805 votes in favor, 90,709 votes against and no abstentions were counted.

7.5 In relation to item 6.5 of the Agenda: the authorization for the Trustee and the Issuer to perform all acts, take all steps and adopt all necessary measures for the formalization, implementation and management of the resolutions approved at the Meeting was approved, including the execution of an amendment to the Indenture to reflect the approved adjustments, pursuant to the draft included as Exhibit I to these minutes.

289,678,805 votes in favor, 90,709 votes against and no abstentions were counted.

8. ISSUANCE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

8.1 In accordance with Article 9, paragraph 2 of Vale's By-Laws, and pursuant to article 130, paragraph 1 and article 71, paragraph 2, of the Brazilian Corporations Law, these minutes are drawn up in the form of a summary of the resolutions taken and will be published with the omission of the signatures of the Debentureholders in attendance. All the terms and conditions of the Indenture that were not subject to the resolutions of this Meeting are hereby ratified.

8.2 Debentureholders who participated through the Zoom platform are considered to have signed these minutes and their registration in the minutes was carried out by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Meeting, all in accordance with article 8, paragraph 2 of CVM Instruction 625.

9. ADJOURNMENT: There being no further business to be discussed, these minutes were drawn up and then read, approved by those present and signed by the members of the board, the Issuer and the Trustee, as provided for in article 8, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 625.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021.

Signatures: Edécio Ribeiro Brasil, Chairman. Francisco José Pinheiro Guimarães, Secretary. Issuer: Vale S.A., represented by Eduardo Ajuz. Trustee: GDC Partners Serviços Fiduciários D.T.V.M. Ltda., represented by Juarez Dias Costa.

We certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the proper book.