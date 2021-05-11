Vale S A : Analytic Map AGM/E - 2021

Vale's AGM 04/30/2021 Final Analytic Map

Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company"), announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 481/09 it is publishing analytic voting map for each item on the agenda submitted to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings held on April 30, 2021. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the map.

.

Rio de Janeiro, May 11th, 2021.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer for Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com