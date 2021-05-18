Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference 2021

05/18/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serra Sul Complex

Photo: Ricardo Teles

December 2020

Global Metals, Mining & Steel

Virtual Conference 2021

Eduardo Bartolomeo

May 18th, 2021

Public content

1

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or at http://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

Disclaimer

Our strategic pillars remain solid…

Safety and operational excellence

New pact with society

Maximize flight to quality in Iron Ore Base Metals transformation Discipline in capital allocation

Defined in 2019

Sossego mine

Employee Mayara Ventura

December 2020

3

Salobo mine

  • as well as our commitments

People

Safety

Reparation

Employee Alberdan Amorim

November 2020

4

We are walking the talk

Reshaping

De-risking

Focus on core business

Brumadinho

Control of cash drains

Dam safety

Growth opportunities

  • Robust ESG Practices
  • Production resumption

Sound cash flow generation

Discipline in capital allocation

Salobo Mine

Employee Alberdan Amorim

Photo: Ricardo Teles

Re-rating

  • Benchmark in safety
  • Best-in-classreliable operator
  • Talent-drivenorganization
  • Leader in low-carbon mining
  • Reference in creating and sharing value

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
02:07pVALE S A  : Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference 202..
PU
05/13VALE S A  : Start of operation of the first ore carrier vessel equipped with rot..
PU
05/13VALE S A  : Brazil's Vale set to receive first-ever wind-powered ore carrier
RE
05/13MINING INNOVATION : global challenge brings together mining companies for sustai..
PU
05/12BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions
RE
05/12VALE S A  : Companies conclude delivery of 3.7 million intubation medications
PU
05/11VALE S A  : Analytic Map AGM/E - 2021
PU
05/11VALE S A  : Mapa analitico completo_i.pdf
PU
05/11VALE S A  : SOMAFEL executes another work for VALE in Brazil
AQ
05/07MALAYSIA : Vale Extends Support for Medical Frontliners in Perak
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 631 M - -
Net income 2021 24 263 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 930 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,70x
Yield 2021 8,31%
Capitalization 110 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,68 $
Last Close Price 21,51 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
José Luciano Duarte Penido Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.29.74%110 559
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.60%55 161
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED10.54%15 645
NMDC LIMITED63.07%7 458
FERREXPO PLC71.97%4 033
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.0.04%2 494