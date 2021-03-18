Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : BlackRock ups focus on 'natural capital' ahead of AGM season

03/18/2021 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho

LONDON/BOSTON (Reuters) - BlackRock on Thursday warned companies that rely on nature or have an impact on natural habitats to publish a "no deforestation" policy and their strategy on biodiversity or face pushback from the asset manager at their annual meetings.

The world's biggest asset manager is keen to position itself as a leader in sustainable finance and over the last year has looked to take a tougher position on companies not performing on environmental, social and governance related issues.

How companies manage 'natural capital,' such as water and forests, is seen as an integral part of their response to climate change and a driver of value for shareholders.

"All companies rely on natural capital in some way and, as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy, we ask companies to demonstrate how they are minimizing their negative impacts on, and ideally enhancing the stock of, the natural capital on which their long-term financial performance depends," BlackRock said in a report detailing its engagement priorities for 2021.

While BlackRock, which manages around $8.7 trillion in assets, has previously engaged with companies on the topic, the report lays out its position in more detail for the first time.

Going forward, BlackRock said companies should disclose how their business practices are consistent with the sustainable use of natural capital, and address their impact on local communities.

Those with a material dependence or impact on natural habitats, should publish a "no deforestation" policy and strategy on biodiversity.

"We may take ... action at companies by voting against the re-election of responsible board directors when companies have not effectively managed, overseen or disclosed natural capital-related risks," it said.

"We may also vote for relevant shareholder proposals addressing material natural capital risks if we believe a company could better manage such risks or report on its approach."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Ross Kerber, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Simon Jessop and Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
12:09aVALE S A  : BlackRock ups focus on 'natural capital' ahead of AGM season
RE
03/17VALE S A  : Clarification on the management's proposal for the General Meeting o..
PU
03/17VALE S A  : Dalian coking coal jumps over 5% as plants ramp up output to chase p..
RE
03/17VALE S A  : Dalian coking coal leaps as plants ramp up production to chase profi..
RE
03/16VALE S A  : 0316 Filtragem Vargem Grande_i
PU
03/16VALE S A  : Reelection of Vale's Executive Board
PU
03/15VALE S A  : discloses response to Open Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Management's Proposal - EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - AGM
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 259 M - -
Net income 2021 20 027 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,36x
Yield 2021 9,89%
Capitalization 89 923 M 88 890 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,37 $
Last Close Price 17,53 $
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.11.95%88 434
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-12.93%48 564
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-6.25%12 788
NMDC LIMITED16.43%5 487
FERREXPO PLC25.69%2 829
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-2.09%2 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ