Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/25
92.44 BRL   -0.76%
04:42pVALE S A  : Brazil prosecutors to investigate Vale over Steinmetz complaint
RE
09:49aGOVERNANCE WEBINAR : Agm 2021
PU
03/25VALE S A  : Brazil civic groups urge production halt at Vale mine amid COVID-19 concerns
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : Brazil prosecutors to investigate Vale over Steinmetz complaint

03/26/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro police have begun investigating allegations brought by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz that Brazilian miner Vale illegally concealed from its shareholders the conditions under which Steinmetz's company BSGR was supposed to mine one of the world's biggest iron ore deposits, state prosecutors said on Friday.

Vale and BSG Resources Ltd (BSGR), which entered a joint venture agreement in 2010 to develop the vast Simandou field in Guinea, are locked in a long-running legal dispute over the iron ore project.

The concession was later revoked by the Guinean government after it said it had evidence BSGR obtained the rights through corruption. BSGR denied the allegations.

In January, a Swiss criminal court found Steinmetz guilty of corruption and forgery to obtain exploration permits for iron ore and sentenced him to five years in jail over the deal BSGR secured for the project. Steinmetz said he would appeal the verdict.

In an October filing, Steinmetz alleged Vale executives had been "fraudulently concealing information from their shareholders about the true risks of the billion-dollar transaction and disclosing false information about the terms on which the deal was signed for the past ten years."

In a memorandum dated March 18 and confirmed to Reuters on Friday, the prosecutors' office said police would interview Vale executives and former directors as part of the inquiry.

The prosecutors' memorandum does not state the specific risks that Steinmetz is alleging should have been disclosed to shareholders.

It does, however, refer to previous allegations by BSGR that Vale was fraudulently omitting relevant information from its shareholders and disclosing false information about the conditions under which the deal was concluded. The memorandum says that if Vale did what BSGR claims, it would constitute a crime under Brazilian law.

Reuters has no independent evidence that would support or refute this.

In a statement to Reuters, Vale said: "Vale ...has no knowledge of the aforementioned inquiry."

"Any new attempt by Mr. Steinmetz to try to evade his responsibility to indemnify Vale will certainly have the same outcome of the convictions already imposed on him," it added.

"Steinmetz will also answer in civil and criminal courts for his fallacious maneuvers."

Steinmetz was not immediately available for comment.

BSGR is still seeking to reopen an arbitration case in London that ordered it to pay $1.25 billion to Vale for its investment in Simandou. Vale had accused BSGR of fraudulently inducing it to buy the 51% stake in the mine.

BSGR went into voluntary administration to protect it from legal disputes in 2018. (Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
04:42pVALE S A  : Brazil prosecutors to investigate Vale over Steinmetz complaint
RE
09:49aGOVERNANCE WEBINAR : Agm 2021
PU
03/25VALE S A  : Brazil civic groups urge production halt at Vale mine amid COVID-19 ..
RE
03/24Vast Brazil lawsuit in UK against BHP over 2015 dam failure hits buffers
RE
03/22RBC Capital Boosts Price Targets Across Industrial Metals Sector, Citing Stro..
MT
03/22-ANALYST ACTIONS : RBC Boosts Price Target on Vale to $25 From $23, Maintains Ou..
MT
03/19VALE S A  : - 6ª Emissao Debentures - AGD - English(3806895.2)
PU
03/18VALE S A  : BlackRock ups focus on 'natural capital' ahead of AGM season
RE
03/17VALE S A  : Clarification on the management's proposal for the General Meeting o..
PU
03/17VALE S A  : Dalian coking coal jumps over 5% as plants ramp up output to chase p..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 017 M - -
Net income 2021 19 776 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,14x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 83 998 M 83 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,37 $
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.5.71%88 434
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-14.00%48 564
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-7.32%12 788
NMDC LIMITED10.80%5 487
FERREXPO PLC24.13%2 829
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-8.08%2 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ