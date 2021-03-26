Vale S A : Brazil prosecutors to investigate Vale over Steinmetz complaint

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro police
have begun investigating allegations brought by Israeli
billionaire Beny Steinmetz that Brazilian miner Vale illegally
concealed from its shareholders the conditions under which
Steinmetz's company BSGR was supposed to mine one of the world's
biggest iron ore deposits, state prosecutors said on Friday.
Vale and BSG Resources Ltd (BSGR), which entered
a joint venture agreement in 2010 to develop the vast Simandou
field in Guinea, are locked in a long-running legal dispute over
the iron ore project.
The concession was later revoked by the Guinean government
after it said it had evidence BSGR obtained the rights through
corruption. BSGR denied the allegations.
In January, a Swiss criminal court found Steinmetz guilty of
corruption and forgery to obtain exploration permits for iron
ore and sentenced him to five years in jail over the deal BSGR
secured for the project. Steinmetz said he would appeal the
verdict.
In an October filing, Steinmetz alleged Vale executives had
been "fraudulently concealing information from their
shareholders about the true risks of the billion-dollar
transaction and disclosing false information about the terms on
which the deal was signed for the past ten years."
In a memorandum dated March 18 and confirmed to Reuters on
Friday, the prosecutors' office said police would interview Vale
executives and former directors as part of the inquiry.
The prosecutors' memorandum does not state the specific
risks that Steinmetz is alleging should have been disclosed to
shareholders.
It does, however, refer to previous allegations by BSGR that
Vale was fraudulently omitting relevant information from its
shareholders and disclosing false information about the
conditions under which the deal was concluded. The memorandum
says that if Vale did what BSGR claims, it would constitute a
crime under Brazilian law.
Reuters has no independent evidence that would support or
refute this.
In a statement to Reuters, Vale said: "Vale ...has no
knowledge of the aforementioned inquiry."
"Any new attempt by Mr. Steinmetz to try to evade his
responsibility to indemnify Vale will certainly have the same
outcome of the convictions already imposed on him," it added.
"Steinmetz will also answer in civil and criminal courts for
his fallacious maneuvers."
Steinmetz was not immediately available for comment.
BSGR is still seeking to reopen an arbitration case in
London that ordered it to pay $1.25 billion to Vale for its
investment in Simandou. Vale had accused BSGR of fraudulently
inducing it to buy the 51% stake in the mine.
BSGR went into voluntary administration to protect it from
legal disputes in 2018.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Clara Denina
in London; Editing by Howard Goller)