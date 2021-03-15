Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/15
96.82 BRL   -0.60%
03/15VALE S A  : discloses response to Open Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Management's Proposal - EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : Call Notice - Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders 03/15/2021

03/15/2021 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayer Number (Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas - CNPJ)

33.592.510/0001-54

EXTRAORDINARY AND ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Shareholders of Vale S.A. ("Vale") are hereby called to the Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders' Meetings which will be held cumulatively on April 30, 2021, at 10 a.m.,

exclusively digitally via the Zoom platform, in order to vote on the following Agenda:

  • 1. Annual Shareholders' Meeting

  • 1.1 Evaluation of management's report and accounts and analysis, discussion and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020;

  • 1.2 Proposal for the allocation of profits for the year 2020;

  • 1.3 Fixing the number of seats of the Board of Directors;

  • 1.4 Individual election of the members of the Board of Directors;

  • 1.5 Election of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors;

  • 1.6 Election of the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors;

  • 1.7 Election of the members of the Fiscal Council; and

  • 1.8 Setting the compensation of management and members of the Fiscal Council for the year 2021.

  • 2. Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

  • 2.1 Approving the Company's Shares Program;

  • 2.2 Pursuant to articles 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76, approve the Filing and

    Justifications for Merger of Companhia Paulista de Ferroligas ("CPFL") and Valesul Alumínio S.A. ("Valesul") by Vale;

  • 2.3 Ratify the appointment of Macso Legate Auditores Independentes, a specialized company hired to conduct the valuations of CPFL and Valesul;

  • 2.4. Approve the valuation reports prepared by the specialized company;

  • 2.5. Approve the mergers, without a capital increase or the issuance of new shares, of CPFL and Valesul into Vale;

  • 2.6. Pursuant to articles 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76, approve the Filings and Justifications for Partial Spin-Off of Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas S.A. - MBR with the merger of the spun-off portion of MBR's equity by Vale;

  • 2.7. Ratify the appointment of Macso Legate Auditores Independentes, a specialized company engaged to conduct the valuation of evaluation of the net assets to be spun off, formed by certain assets and liabilities of MBR ("MBR Spun-off assets") to merger into Vale;

  • 2.8. Approve the valuation report prepared by the specialized company; and

  • 2.9. Approve the merger, without a capital increase or the issuance of new shares, of the MBR Spun-off assets into Vale.

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 165/91, with the amendments introduced by CVM Instruction 282/98, the minimum percentage of shareholding in Vale's voting capital required to request cumulative voting is 5% (five percent).

All the relevant documentation regarding the items to be voted on in the Meetings are available to the shareholders at Vale's head office, on its website (http://www.vale.com)

and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), the B3 Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) (www.b3.com.br) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).

The shareholder may participate in the Meetings in person or through a duly established proxy, observing the terms of §1 of Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/1976. In this case, the proxy must have been established within one (1) year and be a shareholder or administrator of the Company, a lawyer registered with the Brazilian Bar Association or a financial institution. As provided in Circular Letter/CVM/SEP/No. 01/2021, legal entity shareholders may be represented at the Meetings through their legal representatives or through duly constituted agents, in accordance with the company's formation documents and under the rules of the Brazilian Civil Code, and in this specific case there is no need for the agent to be a shareholder, an administrator of the company or a lawyer. Similarly, the shareholders that are investment funds, as decided by the CVM Board in the scope of CVM Administrative Procedure No. RJ-2014-3578, may be represented at the Meetings through legal representatives or through agents duly established by their manager or administrator, as provided under their by-laws.

As described in the Manual for Participation in the Meeting, to be able to participate in the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the shareholder must prove the ownership of shares issued by Vale with the certificate issued by the depository financial institution or custodian in the same day of the accreditation, as well as: (a) in the case of individual shareholders, a valid photo I.D. or, if applicable, I.D. of the proxy and respective proxy appointment; (b) in the case of legal entity shareholders, a valid photo I.D. of the legal representative and documents proving representation, including the representation agreement and copy of organizational documents and minutes of the election of the directors, and (c) in the case ofinvestment funds, a valid photo I.D. of the representative and documents proving representation, including the representation agreement and copy of the by-laws of the fund in effect, the organizational documents of its director or manager, as the case may be, and the minutes electing the managers of the director or manager. If such documents are in a foreign language, they must be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, but notarization and consularization shall not be necessary. Note that documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated.

Shareholders may exercise the right to vote by means of: (i) absentee ballot, with the sending of voting instructions prior to the Meetings; or, (ii) participation via the Zoom electronic system at the time of the Meetings. For voting by absentee ballot, the shareholder must send, by April 23, 2021 (inclusive), the filling instructions, sending the respective absentee ballot: 1) to the registrar of the shares issued by the Company; 2) to their custody agents to provide this service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited with a central depository; or, 3) directly to the Company. For additional information, the shareholder must observe the rules provided for in CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 and the procedures described in the Manual for Participation in Meetings. Participation via the Zoom system will be restricted to shareholders, their representatives or attorneys-in-fact, as the case may be, who are accredited under the terms described in the Meeting Participation Manual, and who enter the system by the time the Meetings are opened. Accreditation must be carried out by April 28, 2021, filing the form available at www.vale.com/assembleia.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021.

José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 02:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
03/15VALE S A  : discloses response to Open Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Management's Proposal - EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - AGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Excerpt of the Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Proxy Statement EGM
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Call Notice - Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders 03..
PU
03/15VALE S A  : 1.Ata_RCA 15 03 2021 - AGOE 2021_inglês
PU
03/15VALE S A  : announces new Director of Finance and Business Development for the B..
PU
03/15VALE S A  : Final Voting Map – Analytical
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 259 M - -
Net income 2021 20 027 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,31x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 88 454 M 88 434 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,37 $
Last Close Price 17,24 $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Siani Pires Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.10.71%89 801
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-13.02%50 760
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-4.45%13 184
NMDC LIMITED18.75%5 405
FERREXPO PLC25.62%2 900
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-1.17%2 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ