  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
Vale S A : Chinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains

06/25/2021 | 04:19am EDT
BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose on Friday, while coking coal and coke both gained nearly 5% against a backdrop of strong demand at mills and supply tightness.

The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 1.1% to 2,827 yuan ($438.21) per tonne at close. They rose 5% for the week.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse inched 0.2% lower to 2,045 yuan a tonne, but logged a 4.6% gain this week.

Inventories of coking coal held by 100 coking plants and 110 steel mills, surveyed by consultancy Mysteel, fell 3.2% to 15.7 million tonnes as of Thursday, from a week earlier due to a supply crunch amid environmental and safety production inspections.

Benchmark iron ore futures increased 1.2% to 1,185 yuan per tonne. Spot prices for 62% iron ore <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $2 to $217 a tonne on Thursday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

"Iron ore and steel prices are once again rising higher ... amid strong demand from the Chinese steel industry and supply issues from the largest global producers," Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

However, an improvement in supply and weaker consumption by downstream players at current high prices are expected to cap gains in the coming months, Fitch Solutions added.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, rose 1.8% to 5,066 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, increased 1.8% to 5,288 yuan a tonne.

The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures rose 1.8% to 16,750 yuan per tonne.

The world's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group said late on Thursday its stainless steel unit TISCO Group has teamed up with Brazilian miner Vale and Shandong Xinhai Technology to make nickel pig iron in Indonesia. ($1 = 6.4512 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 407 M - -
Net income 2021 25 370 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,65x
Yield 2021 8,06%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,60 $
Average target price 25,16 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.26.96%115 647
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.94%52 463
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.40%13 937
NMDC LIMITED53.45%7 069
FERREXPO PLC57.54%3 601
CAP S.A.34.69%2 616