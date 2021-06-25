Vale S A : Chinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel and iron ore
futures rose on Friday, while coking coal and coke both gained
nearly 5% against a backdrop of strong demand at mills and
supply tightness.
The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 1.1% to 2,827
yuan ($438.21) per tonne at close. They rose 5% for the week.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse inched
0.2% lower to 2,045 yuan a tonne, but logged a 4.6% gain this
week.
Inventories of coking coal held by 100 coking plants and 110
steel mills, surveyed by consultancy Mysteel, fell 3.2% to 15.7
million tonnes as of Thursday, from a week earlier due to a
supply crunch amid environmental and safety production
inspections.
Benchmark iron ore futures increased 1.2% to 1,185
yuan per tonne. Spot prices for 62% iron ore <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
fell $2 to $217 a tonne on Thursday, according to consultancy
SteelHome.
"Iron ore and steel prices are once again rising higher ...
amid strong demand from the Chinese steel industry and supply
issues from the largest global producers," Fitch Solutions wrote
in a note.
However, an improvement in supply and weaker consumption by
downstream players at current high prices are expected to cap
gains in the coming months, Fitch Solutions added.
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, for October delivery, rose 1.8% to 5,066 yuan per
tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, increased 1.8% to 5,288 yuan a tonne.
The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures
rose 1.8% to 16,750 yuan per tonne.
The world's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group said
late on Thursday its stainless steel unit TISCO Group has teamed
up with Brazilian miner Vale and Shandong Xinhai
Technology to make nickel pig iron in Indonesia.
($1 = 6.4512 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel)