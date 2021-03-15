Vale S A : Distance Voting Ballot - AGM

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALE S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

As set forth in articles 21-A and following of CVM Instruction No. 481 of 12/17/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481"), the Company's shareholders may send, as of this date, their voting instructions for the matters contained in the Meeting's Agenda, by filling out and submitting the absentee ballot ("Ballot" or "BVD"). The content of the Ballot should reflect Annex 21-F of ICVM 481, including the proposal for resolution contained in the Meetings Agenda, which can be accessed atwww.vale.com/investors.

The Ballot must be accessed, for prior printing and filling, on Vale' website (www.vale.com/investors), section Corporate Governance, subsection Minutes of Meetings and Meetings and also on the banner "Annual General Meeting of April 30", and on the CVM website. The Ballot will only be considered valid and the votes in it will only be cast and counted in the quorum of Vale's Shareholders Meeting if the following instructions are observed:

(i) the shareholder must indicate his/her name (or Corporate name) above, as well as the shareholders Brazilian taxpayer number (CPF or CNPJ), as applicable, in addition to an e-mail address for eventual contact;

(ii) the fields must be duly filled in;

(iii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iv) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or his/her legal representative(s), according to the case and under the terms of the current legislation.

The Company does not require the signature of the Ballots issued in the Brazilian territory or the notarization of those issued outside the country.

It is important to note that the last day for the RECEIPT of Ballots will be April 23, 2021, either (i) by the depository agent (Bradesco S.A.); (ii) by the shareholders custodian agent, or (iii) by the Company. This date refers to the receipt of the Ballots. If received after the day indicated for the respective forms of delivery, votes will not be counted.

Specifically for item 6: If the shareholder chooses to vote "FOR", the shareholder must disregard item 7 and move on to item 8. If the shareholder chooses to vote "AGAINST", the shareholder must fill in the desired percentages in item 7. If the shareholder chooses to vote "ABSTAIN" and the election occurs by the multiple voting process, the shareholder's vote will be counted as an abstention in the respective deliberation of the Meeting, in relation to all candidates. If the shareholder chooses to vote FOR, the shareholder should be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members indicated up to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares determined from the application of the percentage resultant will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple voting process, in which case the shareholder may not vote with all his/her shares.

Specifically, for item 7: The percentages should only be filled in if the shareholder has answered "AGAINST" in item 6.

After the deadline for remote voting, that is, as of April 24, 2021, the shareholder will not be able to change the voting instructions already sent, except during the Meeting, either in person or through a regularly appointed attorney, upon specific request of disregard of the voting instructions sent via Ballot, before the respective matter(s) is/are put to the vote, and if the shareholder has made the appropriate registration for virtual participation in the Meeting.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting rights through the Ballot must observe the other rules and formalities described in the 2021 Proxy Statement, in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form (Rules, policies and practices related to the general meeting, available on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and CVM Instruction 481/2009.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

For this Ballot to be considered delivered and, consequently, to be cast and counted, the Ballot, the proof of share ownership issued by Vale (issued by the depository or custodian agent on the date the Ballot was sent) and the other necessary documents, as mentioned below, must be received by the depository agent, the custodian or the Company within 7 (seven) days before the Meeting's date, that is, until April 23, 2021 (inclusive). Any Ballots received after this date will be disregarded. The shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her voting right through the Ballot must do so through one of the following options:

(i) by filling instructions transmitted to the Companys depository agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), only in case shares are not deposited with a central depository, observing the procedures and documents required by the depository agent;

(ii) by filling instructions transmitted to the respective custodian, in case of shares held in a central depository, observing the established procedures and the documents required by the respective custodian; or

(iii) by forwarding the Ballot directly to the Company. In this case, the shareholder must send the Ballot to the e-mail addressvale.ri@vale.com, accompanied by the following documents:

- If individuals: valid identity document with photo of the shareholder, as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

- If legal entities: (1) supporting documents of representation, including bylaws and the minutes of the election of the directors, and, in the case of an investment fund, a copy (a) of the current fund regulations; (b) the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, and (c) the minutes of the election of the respective administrators (translation and notarization rules detailed in the Proxy Statement); and (2) valid identity document with photo of the legal representative, as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The Ballots must be sent, together with the necessary documents, to the e-mail address:vale.ri@vale.com. Once sent to the aforementioned e-mail, duly accompanied by the necessary documents described in the Proxy Statement, it is not necessary to forward a hard copy of the Ballot.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco)

Contact phone: 0800 701 1616 e-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Bradesco informs that the data above was inserted only so that the shareholder has a channel to clarify any doubts related to the sending of the Ballot to the depository agent. However, Bradesco will not accept Ballots by electronic submission, and it is certain that only Ballots which are submitted through any Bradesco agency will be considered.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Appreciation of the Report from Administration and accounts, and examination, discussion and voting of the financial statements, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Resolve on the allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, under the terms of the Proposal for Allocation of Results. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. Define the number of members of the Board of Directors, as proposed by management, in 13 members and 1 alternate member. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 4. Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Law No. 6.404/1976")? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12

5. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of member of the board of directors and the separate election that these fields deal with)

José Luciano Duarte Penido (independent / independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Clinton James Dines (independent / independente) (if elected, will take office on August 1, 2021 / se eleito, tomará posse em 1º de agosto de 2021) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Elaine Dorward-King (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain José Maurício Pereira Coelho [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Ken Yasuhara [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira (Ollie Oliveira) (independent / independente) (if elected, will take office on August 1, 2021 / se eleito, tomará posse em 1º de agosto de 2021) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Maria Fernanda dos Santos Teixeira (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Roger Allan Downey (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Sandra Maria Guerra de Azevedo (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Marcelo Gasparino da Silva (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Mauro Gentile Rodrigues Cunha (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Rachel de Oliveira Maia (independent / independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. Should the multiple vote election process be adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages by the candidates you have chosen? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs by the multiple voting process, its vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. Visualization of all candidates to indicate the% (percentage) of votes to be attributed José Luciano Duarte Penido (independent / independente) [ ] % Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes [ ] % Clinton James Dines (independent / independente) (if elected, will take office on August 1, 2021 / se eleito, tomará posse em 1º de agosto de 2021) [ ] % Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho [ ] % Elaine Dorward-King (independent / independente) [ ] % José Maurício Pereira Coelho [ ] % Ken Yasuhara [ ] % Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa Oliveira (Ollie Oliveira) (independent / independente) (if elected, will take office on August 1, 2021 / se eleito, tomará posse em 1º de agosto de 2021) [ ] % Maria Fernanda dos Santos Teixeira (independent / independente) [ ] % Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos (independent / independente) [ ] % Roger Allan Downey (independent / independente) [ ] % Sandra Maria Guerra de Azevedo (independent / independente) [ ] % Marcelo Gasparino da Silva (independent / independente) [ ] %Mauro Gentile Rodrigues Cunha (independent / independente) [ Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco (independent / independente) [ Rachel de Oliveira Maia (independent / independente) [ ] % ] % ] %

Simple Resolution 8. To elect Mr José Luciano Duarte Penido (independent) as Chairman of the Board of Directors if he is elected member of the Board of Directors. [If the shareholder chooses to vote "FOR", the shareholder must disregard item 9 and move on to item 10. If the shareholder votes "FOR" in both items 8 and 9, both votes cannot be considered, being counted as abstention in the decision to elect the Chairman of the Board.] [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain