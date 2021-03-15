Vale S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - VALE S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

As set forth in articles 21-A and following of CVM Instruction No. 481 of 12/17/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481"), the Companys shareholders may send, as of this date, their voting instructions for the matters contained in the Meeting's Agenda, by filling out and submitting the absentee ballot ("Ballot" or "BVD"). The content of the Ballot should reflect Annex 21-F of ICVM 481, including the proposal for resolution contained in the Meetings Agenda, which can be accessed atwww.vale.com/investors.

The Ballot must be accessed, for prior printing and filling, on Vale' website (www.vale.com/investors), section Corporate Governance, subsection Minutes of Meetings and Meetings and also on the banner General Meeting of April 30, and on the CVM website.

The Ballot will only be considered valid and the votes in it will only be cast and counted in the quorum of Vale's Shareholders Meeting if the following instructions are observed:

(i) the shareholder must indicate his/her name (or Corporate name) above, as well as his/her Brazilian taxpayer number (CPF or CNPJ), as applicable, in addition to an e-mail address for eventual contact;

(ii) the fields must be duly filled in;

(iii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iv) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or his/her legal representative(s), according to the case and under the terms of the current legislation.

The Company does not require the signature of the Ballots issued in the Brazilian territory or the notarization of those issued outside the country.

It is important to note that the last day for the RECEIPT of Ballots will be April 23, 2021, either (i) by the depository agent (Bradesco S.A.); (ii) by the shareholders custodian agent, or (iii) by the Company. This date refers to the receipt of the Ballots. If received after the day indicated for the respective forms of delivery, votes will not be counted.

After the deadline for remote voting, that is, as of April 24, 2021, the shareholder will not be able to change the voting instructions already sent, except during the Meeting, either in person or through a regularly appointed attorney, upon specific request of disregard of the voting instructions sent via Ballot, before the respective matter(s) is/are put to the vote, and if the shareholder has made the appropriate registration for virtual participation in the Meeting.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting rights through the Ballot must observe the other rules and formalities described in the 2021 Proxy Statement, in item 12.2 of the Companys Reference Form (Rules, policies and practices related to the general meeting, available on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and CVM Instruction 481/2009.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

For this Ballot to be considered delivered and, consequently, to be cast and counted, the Ballot, the proof of share ownership issued by Vale (issued by the depository or custodian agent on the date the Ballot was sent) and the other necessary documents, as mentioned below, must be received by the depository, the custodian, or the Company within 7 (seven) days before the Meeting's date, that is, until April 23, 2021 (inclusive). Any Ballots received after this date will be disregarded.

The shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her voting right through the Ballot must do so through one of the following options:

(i) by filling instructions transmitted to the Companys depository agent (Banco Bradesco S.A.), only in case shares are not deposited with a central depository, observing the established procedures and the documents required by the depository agent;

(ii) by filling instructions transmitted to the respective custodian agent, in case of shares held in a central depository, observing the established procedures and the documents required by the respective custodian; or

(iii) by forwarding the Ballot directly to the Company. In this case, the shareholder must send the Ballot to the e-mail addressvale.ri@vale.com, accompanied by the following documents:

- If individuals: valid identity document with photo of the shareholder, as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

- If legal entities: (1) supporting documents of representation, including bylaws and the minutes of the election of the directors, and, in the case of an investment fund, a copy (a) of the current fund regulations; (b) the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, and (c) the minutes of the election of the respective administrators (translation and notarization rules detailed in the 2021 Proxy Statement); and (2) valid identity document with photo of the legal representative, as detailed in the 2021 Proxy Statement.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The Ballots must be sent, together with the necessary documents, to the e-mail address:vale.ri@vale.com. Once sent to the aforementioned e-mail, duly accompanied by the necessary documents described in the 2021 Proxy Statement, it is not necessary to forward a hard copy of the Ballot.

the Ballot.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco)

Contact phone: 0800 701 1616 e-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Bradesco informs that the data above was inserted only so that the shareholder has a channel to clarify any doubts related to the sending of the Ballot to the depository agent. However, Bradesco will not accept Ballots by electronic submission, and it is certain that only Ballots which are submitted through any Bradesco agency will be considered, under the terms and conditions specified by Bradesco.

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Approve the Companys Share-Based Compensation Plan. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Pursuant to articles 224 and 225 of Law 6,404 / 76, approve the Protocols and Justifications for the Incorporation of Companhia Paulista de Ferroligas ("CPFL") and Valesul Alumínio S.A. ("Valesul") by Vale. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. Ratify the appointment of Macso Legate Auditores Independentes ("Macso"), a specialized company contracted to assess CPFL and Valesul. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 4. Approve the Appraisal Reports, prepared by Macso. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 5. Approve the incorporations, without capital increase and without the issuance of new shares, of CPFL and Valesul by Vale. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 6. Pursuant to articles 224 and 225 of Law 6,404 / 76, approve the Protocol and Justification for the Partial Spin-Off of Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas S.A. - MBR, followed by the incorporation of the spun-off portion by Vale. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 7. Ratify the appointment of Macso, a specialized company, hired to assess the net assets to be spun off, formed by certain MBR assets and liabilities ("MBR Spun-off Collection") for incorporation by Vale.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 8. Approve the Appraisal Report, prepared by Macso. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 9. Approve the incorporation, without capital increase and without the issuance of new shares, of the MBR Spun-off Collection by Vale. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________