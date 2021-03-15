Vale S A : Excerpt of the Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting

LISTED COMPANY

CORPORATE TAX CODE (CNPJ) No. 33.592.510/0001-54 BOARD OF TRADE REGISTRATION (NIRE) No. 33.300.019.766

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

On March 15, 2021, at 9:00 am, met, by videoconference, Messrs. José Maurício Pereira Coelho - Chairman, Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes - Vice-Chairman, Eduardo de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque, José Luciano Duarte Penido, Marcel Juviniano Barros, Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho, Roger Allan Downey, Sandra Maria Guerra de Azevedo, Toshiya Asahi ans Lucio Azevedo. Mr. Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa was present as Governance Secretary of Vale. Thus, the Board of Directors approved the following: "ELECTION AND REELECTION OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD - (…) the Board of Directors approved, with a favorable report of the Personnel, Compensation and Governance Committee, the (i) election the of Mr. ALEXANDRE SILVA D'AMBROSIO, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of the Identity card OAB/SP #85.003, enrolled at CPF/ME under number 042.170.338-50, as Executive Officer of Legal, and Ms. MARINA BARRENNE DE ARTAGÃO QUENTAL, Brazilian, psychologist, bearer of the Identity card IFP/RJ #05978569-1, enrolled at CPF/ME under number 772.073.197-20, as Executive Director of Personnel, both with business address at Praia de Botafogo nº 186, room 1901, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, RJ. The Executive Officers elected herein, who will meet the term of management from 03/15/2021 to 05/26/2021, have declared to be free and clear to serve in such position according to article 147 of the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law #6.404/76) (…)." I hereby attest that the item above reflects the decision taken by the Board of Directors.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021.

Luiz Gustavo Gouvêa

Secretary