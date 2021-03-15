Vale S A : Final Voting Map EGM 03/12

Vale S.A. announces that, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, it discloses the final summary map of voting related to the consolidation of the remote voting instructions of shareholders and the voting instructions during the Extraordinary General Meeting held today. Information on the consolidated synthetic map can be found in the attached worksheet.
Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2021.
Luciano Siani Pires
Executive Officer for Investor Relations
Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel:ivan.fadel@vale.comAndre Werner:andre.werner@vale.comMariana Rocha:mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil:samir.bassil@vale.com
Vale's EGM 03/12/2021 - Final Voting Map
Resolution
For
Reject
Abstain
1. Amendments of wording
3.527.343.320
433.452
436.355.502
2. Change in the positions of alternate member and new rule forreplacing directors
3.529.595.910
463.363
434.073.001
3. Bringing flexibility in terms of the number of members of the Board of Directors, which may be comprised of at least 11 and at most 13 members, according to the Management Proposal (head paragraph ofArticle 11)
3.529.428.709
82.297
434.621.268
4. Amendments of items referring to the independence structure
3.526.685.926
3.366.278
434.080.070
5. Provisions for the Chairman and Vice-Charmain
3.529.648.676
435.841
434.047.757
6. Inclusion of the appointment, by the elected independent members, of a lead independent member, and provision of the respective duties, according to the Management Proposal (new paragraph 6 of Article 11).
3.529.578.806
432.651
434.120.817
7. Inclusion of the procedure for submission of a voting list,individually, by candidate, for the election of members of the Board of Directors, according to the Management Proposal (new paragraph 10,items I, II, III, IV and VII, of Article 11).
3.467.270.684
62.762.442
434.099.148
9. Renumbering and adjustment to the wording in new paragraphs 11and 12 of Article 11, according to the Management Proposal.
3.529.467.577
470.556
434.194.141
10. Amendment to the head paragraph of Article 12 to reduce the number of ordinary meetings and amend the minimum number of members to call a meeting of the Board of Directors, according to theManagement Proposal.
3.521.578.629
6.114.017
436.439.628
11. Amendments on the responsibilities of the Board of Directors andthe Executive Board
3.528.810.440
1.221.241
434.100.593
12.Provisions about the Committees and the committees' coordinators
3.514.911.518
15.060.587
434.160.169
13. Amendment of Article 23, paragraph 3, to increase the term of office of the members of the Executive Board, according to the ManagementProposal.
3.529.005.543
1.007.709
434.119.022
14. Restatement of the By-Laws to reflect the changes approved at theShareholders' Meeting
3.529.634.592
445.352
434.052.330
Note: In accordance with the Notice to Shareholders from 03/02/2021, item 8 excluded from the agenda of the EGM to be held on March 12, 2021 and all votes related to such resolution, including those received through the distance voting ballot, were disregarded.