Vale S A : Final Voting Map EGM 03/12

Final Voting Map

Vale S.A. announces that, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, it discloses the final summary map of voting related to the consolidation of the remote voting instructions of shareholders and the voting instructions during the Extraordinary General Meeting held today. Information on the consolidated synthetic map can be found in the attached worksheet.

Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2021.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer for Investor Relations

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de

Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Vale's EGM 03/12/2021 - Final Voting Map Resolution For Reject Abstain 1. Amendments of wording 3.527.343.320 433.452 436.355.502 2. Change in the positions of alternate member and new rule for replacing directors 3.529.595.910 463.363 434.073.001 3. Bringing flexibility in terms of the number of members of the Board of Directors, which may be comprised of at least 11 and at most 13 members, according to the Management Proposal (head paragraph of Article 11) 3.529.428.709 82.297 434.621.268 4. Amendments of items referring to the independence structure 3.526.685.926 3.366.278 434.080.070 5. Provisions for the Chairman and Vice-Charmain 3.529.648.676 435.841 434.047.757 6. Inclusion of the appointment, by the elected independent members, of a lead independent member, and provision of the respective duties, according to the Management Proposal (new paragraph 6 of Article 11). 3.529.578.806 432.651 434.120.817 7. Inclusion of the procedure for submission of a voting list, individually, by candidate, for the election of members of the Board of Directors, according to the Management Proposal (new paragraph 10, items I, II, III, IV and VII, of Article 11). 3.467.270.684 62.762.442 434.099.148 9. Renumbering and adjustment to the wording in new paragraphs 11 and 12 of Article 11, according to the Management Proposal. 3.529.467.577 470.556 434.194.141 10. Amendment to the head paragraph of Article 12 to reduce the number of ordinary meetings and amend the minimum number of members to call a meeting of the Board of Directors, according to the Management Proposal. 3.521.578.629 6.114.017 436.439.628 11. Amendments on the responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board 3.528.810.440 1.221.241 434.100.593 12.Provisions about the Committees and the committees' coordinators 3.514.911.518 15.060.587 434.160.169 13. Amendment of Article 23, paragraph 3, to increase the term of office of the members of the Executive Board, according to the Management Proposal. 3.529.005.543 1.007.709 434.119.022 14. Restatement of the By-Laws to reflect the changes approved at the Shareholders' Meeting 3.529.634.592 445.352 434.052.330 Note: In accordance with the Notice to Shareholders from 03/02/2021, item 8 excluded from the agenda of the EGM to be held on March 12, 2021 and all votes related to such resolution, including those received through the distance voting ballot, were disregarded.

