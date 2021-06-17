Vale S A : How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization

Vale S.A.'s first blockchain transaction, which received a regional award in Asia yesterday, paved the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in trade finance

Last September, Vale completed its first pilot blockchain-enabled transaction for 170,000 tonnes of Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) from the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT) in Malaysia to China. It was Vale's first sale of iron ore using the technology. The transaction was recognized yesterday as the Best Trade Finance Solution transaction in the Asian region, in the digital solution category, at The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain and Risk Awards 2021.

The Asset, based in Hong Kong, is one of Asia's most respected business publications. Vale achieved the award in collaboration with Standard Chartered Malaysia.

The transaction - underpinned by the bank's digital capability in supporting cross-border trade using cutting-edge technology platforms - is just part of the digital transformation in all areas of Vale's sales operations and trade finance. The use of blockchain and electronic documents allowed for faster, more transparent and secure international transactions. The high level of security and transparency was made possible by the use of the integrated system, in a single platform. There was real-time visibility of documentation to all stakeholders, improving the level of trust and transparency among all parties involved.

It allowed Vale to achieve better customer centricity, providing a better transaction experience for the customer. In addition to better security and efficiency, the blockchain transaction was also more environmentally efficient than traditional transaction methods. The transaction was carried out online, with minimal paperwork and document transport.

The reduction in carbon emissions generated from the transaction, when replicated in other Vale transactions in the future, will significantly contribute to Vale's goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by the year 2050. The transaction's sustainability proposal also aligns with Standard Chartered's goal of achieving zero emissions from its operations by 2030 and from its financing by 2050.

The success of Vale's foray into a blockchain trade finance solution is a testament to the company's commitment to driving the mining industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future. It also highlights the readiness of Vale's Trade Finance team in Malaysia to develop and champion future-ready trading solutions to better serve Vale's customers in the region and globally.

'The process of digitalizing our trade finance solutions is not without any obstacles. Our success in conducting the blockchain transaction reflects on the team's ability to offer our clients with future-ready trade finance solutions that are innovative, efficient and seamless. This award is also a recognition of the team's determination to live up to Vale's purpose, which is to improve life and transform the future together,' says Vera Chin da Silva, Head of Trade Finance, Vale in Malaysia.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a chain of blocks each that contains a file and a hash, that is, a mathematical function that takes a message or file and generates a code with letters and numbers that represents the data sent. It ensures that the information in that data block has not been tampered with. Every block created contains its hash and the one from the previous block, creating a connection between the blocks. It is from this connection that the name blockchain arises. The technology makes it possible to track the sending and receiving of some types of information over the internet. These are pieces of code generated online that carry connected information - like blocks of data that form a chain. The system allows the operation and transaction of so-called cryptocurrencies, or digital currencies.