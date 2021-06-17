Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/16
108.15 BRL   -3.00%
10:37pVALE S A  : How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization
PU
12:50pVALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba (Form 6-K)
PU
06/16VALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization

06/17/2021 | 10:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6/17/2021

How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization
Page Content

Vale S.A.'s first blockchain transaction, which received a regional award in Asia yesterday, paved the way for a more efficient and sustainable future in trade finance


Last September, Vale completed its first pilot blockchain-enabled transaction for 170,000 tonnes of Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) from the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT) in Malaysia to China. It was Vale's first sale of iron ore using the technology. The transaction was recognized yesterday as the Best Trade Finance Solution transaction in the Asian region, in the digital solution category, at The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain and Risk Awards 2021.

The Asset, based in Hong Kong, is one of Asia's most respected business publications. Vale achieved the award in collaboration with Standard Chartered Malaysia.



The transaction - underpinned by the bank's digital capability in supporting cross-border trade using cutting-edge technology platforms - is just part of the digital transformation in all areas of Vale's sales operations and trade finance. The use of blockchain and electronic documents allowed for faster, more transparent and secure international transactions. The high level of security and transparency was made possible by the use of the integrated system, in a single platform. There was real-time visibility of documentation to all stakeholders, improving the level of trust and transparency among all parties involved.

It allowed Vale to achieve better customer centricity, providing a better transaction experience for the customer. In addition to better security and efficiency, the blockchain transaction was also more environmentally efficient than traditional transaction methods. The transaction was carried out online, with minimal paperwork and document transport.

The reduction in carbon emissions generated from the transaction, when replicated in other Vale transactions in the future, will significantly contribute to Vale's goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by the year 2050. The transaction's sustainability proposal also aligns with Standard Chartered's goal of achieving zero emissions from its operations by 2030 and from its financing by 2050.

The success of Vale's foray into a blockchain trade finance solution is a testament to the company's commitment to driving the mining industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future. It also highlights the readiness of Vale's Trade Finance team in Malaysia to develop and champion future-ready trading solutions to better serve Vale's customers in the region and globally.

On June 17th, 2021, Vale S.A. was presented the Best Trade Finance Solution award, under the category of digital solution, at The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain and Risk Awards 2021. The Asset, based in Hong Kong, is one of Asia's most respected business publications.

Click here for more information

On June 17th, 2021, Vale S.A. was presented the Best Trade Finance Solution award, under the category of digital solution, at The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain and Risk Awards 2021. The Asset, based in Hong Kong, is one of Asia's most respected business publications.

The award recognizes the success of Vale's digitalization effort in trade finance process. In September last year, Vale completed its first blockchain transaction for a cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) from Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT), in Malaysia, to China. It is Vale's first sale of iron ore using blockchain technology. The transaction was conducted in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad ('SCB') and one of Vale's major clients in China.

'The process of digitalizing our trade finance solutions is not without any obstacles. Our success in conducting the blockchain transaction reflects on the team's ability to offer our clients with future-ready trade finance solutions that are innovative, efficient and seamless. This award is also a recognition of the team's determination to live up to Vale's purpose, which is to improve life and transform the future together,' says Vera Chin da Silva, Head of Trade Finance, Vale in Malaysia.


What is blockchain?

Blockchain is a chain of blocks each that contains a file and a hash, that is, a mathematical function that takes a message or file and generates a code with letters and numbers that represents the data sent. It ensures that the information in that data block has not been tampered with.

Every block created contains its hash and the one from the previous block, creating a connection between the blocks. It is from this connection that the name blockchain arises.

The technology makes it possible to track the sending and receiving of some types of information over the internet. These are pieces of code generated online that carry connected information - like blocks of data that form a chain. The system allows the operation and transaction of so-called cryptocurrencies, or digital currencies.


  • LC draft negotiation​​​
  • No SWIFT, L/C confirmed in the platform​
  • Enhance LC data management​​
  • Real time transparency​
  • Data is Centralized and Secure​​
  • Reduce email exchanges
  • Amendments tracked and agreed by all Parties​
  • Electronic Documents​​
*L/C - Letter of Credit, irrevocable financial instrument utilized to finance the purchase of goods​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
10:37pVALE S A  : How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization
PU
12:50pVALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba (Form 6-K)
PU
06/16VALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba
PU
06/16MOZAMBIQUE : Vale donates medication and hospital equipment to the Maputo Provin..
PU
06/15Vale, BHP propose 1.2 bln reais DIP financing for Samarco, creditors oppose
RE
06/15VALE S A  : Brazil's Vale says output begins at Reid Brook nickel deposit in Can..
RE
06/15VALE S A  : announces first ore at Voisey's Bay Mine Extension
PU
06/15VALE S A  : Copper hits 7-week low as funds, traders cut long positions
RE
06/15VALE S A  : Copper prices hit 7-week low as traders brace for China curbs
RE
06/15Copper prices at 7-week low on Chinese crackdown fears
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 403 M - 41 936 M
Net income 2021 25 067 M - 18 000 M
Net cash 2021 6 027 M - 4 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
Yield 2021 8,37%
Capitalization 110 B 111 B 78 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,62 $
Last Close Price 21,36 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.23.67%111 007
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-3.50%54 427
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-3.29%14 069
NMDC LIMITED57.21%7 150
FERREXPO PLC56.26%3 660
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION42.59%2 401