Vale S A : Mapa analitico completo_i.pdf

Vale S.A. ("Vale" or "Company"), announces that in compliance with CVM Instruction 481/09 it is publishing analytic voting map for each item on the agenda submitted to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings held on April 30, 2021. The attached spreadsheet contains the information from the map.
.
Rio de Janeiro, May 11th, 2021.
Luciano Siani Pires
Executive Officer for Investor Relations
Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
1. Appreciation of the Report from
Administration and accounts, and
AGM
examination, discussion and voting of the
financial statements, for the fiscal year ended
on December 31, 2020.
2 Resolve on the allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, under the terms of the
Proposal for Allocation of Results,
Shareholder
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Approve
Reject
Abstain
00463***
-
-
33,725
33,725
-
-
00494***
-
-
43,804
43,804
-
-
00743***
74,832,355
-
-
74,832,355
-
-
00092***
15,306
-
-
15,306
-
-
01496***
-
-
408,536
408,536
-
-
01680***
-
-
172,343
172,343
-
-
01691***
-
-
5,626
5,626
-
-
02097***
-
-
145,500
-
-
145,500
02231***
-
-
8,390
-
-
8,390
02863***
-
-
11,484,018
11,484,018
-
-
02934***
6,209
-
-
6,209
-
-
03370***
2,721,152
-
-
2,721,152
-
-
03394***
-
-
222,234
222,234
-
-
03473***
-
-
23,037
23,037
-
-
03660***
-
-
1,052,947
1,052,947
-
-
03737***
-
-
92,000
92,000
-
-
03737***
-
-
2,663,783
2,663,783
-
-
03737***
-
-
2,914,101
2,914,101
-
-
03833***
-
-
181,160
181,160
-
-
03847***
293,907,266
-
-
293,907,266
-
-
03897***
59,000
-
-
59,000
-
-
03960***
-
-
73,300
73,300
-
-
03962***
98,602
-
-
98,602
-
-
04088***
-
-
34,193
34,193
-
-
00427***
10
-
-
10
-
-
04609***
-
-
523
523
-
-
04609***
-
-
2,670
2,670
-
-
04751***
90,539
-
-
90,539
-
-
04881***
3,664,434
-
-
3,664,434
-
-
04881***
-
-
60,500
-
-
60,500
04881***
-
-
14,119,469
-
-
14,119,469
04881***
-
-
4,392,777
-
-
4,392,777
04882***
-
-
49,275
49,275
-
-
04882***
-
-
29,840
29,840
-
-
04882***
-
-
3,167,521
3,167,521
-
-
04882***
-
-
4,771,773
4,771,773
-
-
04882***
-
-
1,616,381
1,616,381
-
-
04882***
-
-
316,650
316,650
-
-
04884***
-
-
267,383
267,383
-
-
04884***
-
-
70,169
70,169
-
-
04885***
-
-
6,233,926
6,233,926
-
-
04885***
-
-
2,277,904
2,277,904
-
-
04885***
-
-
11,474,463
11,474,463
-
-
04885***
-
-
56,400
56,400
-
-
04891***
-
-
1,441,315
1,441,315
-
-
04892***
-
-
1,013,849
1,013,849
-
-
04892***
-
-
117,133
-
-
117,133
04892***
-
-
579,957
-
-
579,957
04892***
-
-
46,882
-
-
46,882
04894***
-
-
35,200
-
-
35,200
04895***
-
-
1,070,298
-
-
1,070,298
1. Appreciation of the Report from
Administration and accounts, and
AGM
examination, discussion and voting of the
financial statements, for the fiscal year ended
on December 31, 2020.
2 Resolve on the allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, under the terms of the
Proposal for Allocation of Results,
Shareholder
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Approve
Reject
Abstain
04897***
63,992
-
-
63,992
-
-
05100***
-
-
664,724
-
-
664,724
05101***
-
-
4,600
-
-
4,600
05149***
-
-
206,993
-
-
206,993
05164***
-
-
232,576
232,576
-
-
05303***
-
-
169,733
169,733
-
-
05449***
202,600
-
-
202,600
-
-
05466***
286,347,055
-
-
286,347,055
-
-
05479***
213,100
-
-
213,100
-
-
05479***
10,386,906
-
-
10,386,906
-
-
05479***
9,294,514
-
-
9,294,514
-
-
05479***
787,400
-
-
787,400
-
-
05495***
14,932,059
-
-
14,932,059
-
-
05589***
-
-
236,726
236,726
-
-
05589***
-
-
632,564
632,564
-
-
05589***
-
-
109,537
109,537
-
-
05838***
248
-
-
248
-
-
05838***
214,607
-
-
214,607
-
-
05838***
2,295,147
-
-
2,295,147
-
-
05838***
158,633
-
-
158,633
-
-
05838***
-
-
11,693,861
11,693,861
-
-
05838***
413,358
-
-
413,358
-
-
05838***
4,588,180
-
-
4,588,180
-
-
05838***
411,500
-
-
411,500
-
-
05838***
63,286
-
-
63,286
-
-
05838***
11,638,377
-
-
11,638,377
-
-
05838***
386,760
-
-
386,760
-
-
05839***
-
-
48,949
48,949
-
-
05839***
217,700
-
-
217,700
-
-
05839***
634,791
-
-
634,791
-
-
05839***
898,875
-
-
898,875
-
-
05839***
2,209,945
-
-
2,209,945
-
-
05839***
-
-
490,879
-
-
490,879
05839***
277,275
-
-
277,275
-
-
05839***
27,900
-
-
27,900
-
-
05839***
55,488
-
-
55,488
-
-
05839***
32,100
-
-
32,100
-
-
05839***
67,389
-
-
67,389
-
-
05839***
45,263
-
-
45,263
-
-
05839***
465,365
-
-
465,365
-
-
05839***
400,182
-
-
400,182
-
-
05839***
9,081,359
-
-
9,081,359
-
-
05839***
-
-
444,244
444,244
-
-
05840***
127,518
-
-
127,518
-
-
05840***
6,249,072
-
-
6,249,072
-
-
05840***
986,458
-
-
986,458
-
-
05840***
-
-
82,593
82,593
-
-
05840***
3,260,012
-
-
3,260,012
-
-
05840***
-
-
7,752,702
7,752,702
-
-
05840***
6,829,000
-
-
6,829,000
-
-
05840***
5,346
-
-
5,346
-
-
1. Appreciation of the Report from
Administration and accounts, and
AGM
examination, discussion and voting of the
financial statements, for the fiscal year ended
on December 31, 2020.
2 Resolve on the allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, under the terms of the
Proposal for Allocation of Results,
Shareholder
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Approve
Reject
Abstain
05840***
6,077,225
-
-
6,077,225
-
-
05870***
856,393
-
-
856,393
-
-
05872***
-
-
1,065,876
-
-
1,065,876
05900***
-
-
129,300
129,300
-
-
05964***
55,622
-
-
55,622
-
-
05985***
1,290,443
-
-
1,290,443
-
-
05986***
641,024
-
-
641,024
-
-
05986***
770,681
-
-
770,681
-
-
05986***
24,400
-
-
24,400
-
-
05986***
36,566
-
-
36,566
-
-
05986***
7,031,331
-
-
7,031,331
-
-
05986***
5,018,563
-
-
5,018,563
-
-
05987***
49,300
-
-
49,300
-
-
05987***
541,456
-
-
541,456
-
-
05987***
4,300
-
-
4,300
-
-
05987***
230,700
-
-
230,700
-
-
05987***
-
-
22,706
22,706
-
-
05987***
14,300
-
-
14,300
-
-
05987***
33,800
-
-
33,800
-
-
05987***
216,939
-
-
216,939
-
-
05987***
1,076,695
-
-
1,076,695
-
-
05987***
426,685
-
-
426,685
-
-
05987***
434,573
-
-
434,573
-
-
05987***
2,159,471
-
-
2,159,471
-
-
05987***
311,700
-
-
311,700
-
-
05987***
61,000
-
-
61,000
-
-
05988***
-
-
603,900
-
-
603,900
06046***
307,200
-
-
307,200
-
-
06046***
5,687,070
-
-
5,687,070
-
-
06051***
586,019
-
-
586,019
-
-
06105***
314,772
-
-
314,772
-
-
06134***
-
-
94,900
-
-
94,900
06148***
1,316,800
-
-
1,316,800
-
-
06185***
-
-
18,400
18,400
-
-
06239***
184,900
-
-
184,900
-
-
06239***
647,000
-
-
647,000
-
-
06323***
4,128,675
-
-
4,128,675
-
-
06541***
978,132
-
-
978,132
-
-
06888***
-
-
188,400
-
-
188,400
06916***
-
-
2,313,100
2,313,100
-
-
06943***
159,300
-
-
159,300
-
-
06964***
-
-
1,069,041
-
-
1,069,041
07018***
2,500
-
-
2,500
-
-
07046***
135,261
-
-
135,261
-
-
07098***
-
-
42,000
-
-
42,000
07104***
286,400
-
-
286,400
-
-
07104***
26,700
-
-
26,700
-
-
07104***
133,800
-
-
133,800
-
-
07140***
93,900
-
-
93,900
-
-
07140***
87,400
-
-
87,400
-
-
07140***
17,510
-
-
17,510
-
-
1. Appreciation of the Report from
Administration and accounts, and
AGM
examination, discussion and voting of the
financial statements, for the fiscal year ended
on December 31, 2020.
2 Resolve on the allocation of the results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, under the terms of the
Proposal for Allocation of Results,
Shareholder
Approve
Reject
Abstain
Approve
Reject
Abstain
07140***
-
-
904,603
904,603
-
-
07140***
108,214
-
-
108,214
-
-
07141***
993,128
-
-
993,128
-
-
07141***
16,300
-
-
16,300
-
-
07152***
-
-
215,300
-
-
215,300
07187***
-
-
690,098
690,098
-
-
07187***
-
-
42,700
42,700
-
-
07191***
112,547
-
-
112,547
-
-
07191***
202,368
-
-
202,368
-
-
07191***
771,500
-
-
771,500
-
-
07208***
493,739
-
-
493,739
-
-
07208***
130,600
-
-
130,600
-
-
07237***
14,500,065
-
-
14,500,065
-
-
07237***
-
-
217,101
217,101
-
-
07237***
285,500
-
-
285,500
-
-
07237***
465,846
-
-
465,846
-
-
07333***
-
-
31,486
31,486
-
-
07345***
46,975
-
-
46,975
-
-
07345***
136,209
-
-
136,209
-
-
07377***
149,924
-
-
149,924
-
-
07418***
62,194
-
-
62,194
-
-
07418***
331,600
-
-
331,600
-
-
07418***
123,597
-
-
123,597
-
-
07418***
5,563,766
-
-
5,563,766
-
-
07418***
497,899
-
-
497,899
-
-
07455***
1,735,700
-
-
1,735,700
-
-
07490***
-
-
16,470
-
-
16,470
07496***
15,734,370
-
-
15,734,370
-
-
07496***
1,462,557
-
-
1,462,557
-
-
07506***
63,900
-
-
63,900
-
-
07516***
821,261
-
-
821,261
-
-
07516***
-
-
104,306
104,306
-
-
07521***
81,600
-
-
81,600
-
-
07593***
-
-
4,266,168
-
-
4,266,168
07609***
37,400
-
-
37,400
-
-
07622***
-
-
10,785,080
10,785,080
-
-
07647***
178,776
-
-
178,776
-
-
07664***
-
-
21,000
21,000
-
-
07667***
-
-
44,280
44,280
-
-
07670***
-
-
29,900
-
-
29,900
07686***
70,502
-
-
70,502
-
-
07724***
377,508
-
-
377,508
-
-
07733***
147,794
-
-
147,794
-
-
07756***
47,900
-
-
47,900
-
-
07790***
307,300
-
-
307,300
-
-
07846***
125,196
-
-
125,196
-
-
07877***
-
-
614,650
-
-
614,650
07889***
-
-
134,518
134,518
-
-
07897***
1,409,600
-
-
1,409,600
-
-
07910***
111,168
-
-
111,168
-
-
07930***
169,800
-
-
169,800
-
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.