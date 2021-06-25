Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/24
111.03 BRL   -1.80%
06:37pVALE S A  : Novo nome ing
PU
06:37pVALE S A  : Novo nome pt
PU
06:15pVALE S A  : Tradução do Nome Inglês
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : NOVO NOME PT

06/25/2021 | 06:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vale ESG Webinar

Climate Change

Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO

Maria Luiza Paiva, Executive Vice President of Sustainability Rogerio Nogueira, Ferrous Marketing Director

Mark Travers, Executive Vice President of Base Metals

June 24, 2021

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or at http://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

Disclaimer

Vale has made bold commitments to mitigate climate change

Leading the transition towards low carbon mining based on our net zero strategy

Reduce

100% renewable electricity

Reduce

Net zero

scope 1 and 2 emissions by

in Brazil (2025)

net scope 3 emissions

scope 1 and 2 emissions by

33% by 2030

and globally (2030)

by 15% in 2035

2050

100% electric locomotive,

Sol do Cerrado solar plant,

Partnerships with costumers

Electric excavator,

EFVM railway, ES

construction work site, MG

for solutions in Iron Ore

Itabira, MG, Brazil

We are in a unique position to deliver them

Vale's competitive advantages

High-quality portfolio

Leader in renewable energy

Sustainable mining

Supporting steel decarbonization and

~90% renewable electricity

1 million hectares of forests protected,

powering the energy transition

globally in 2020

~80% in the Amazon

High-grade Iron Ore and Nickel portfolio

Karebbe hydroelectric plant, Indonesia

Carajás National Forest, PA, Brazil

For that, we have a strong governance in place

Board of Directors and Sustainability Committee:

Strategic oversight and support

Low Carbon Forum:

C-level monthly meetings to track performance and ensure delivery

Climate-aligned executive incentives:

Climate-related compensation: 5% of short-term (out of 10% related to Sustainability) and 6% of long-term compensation (out of 20% ESG-related)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
06:37pVALE S A  : Novo nome ing
PU
06:37pVALE S A  : Novo nome pt
PU
06:15pVALE S A  : Tradução do Nome Inglês
PU
06:15pVALE S A  : informa valor final dos dividendos por ação
PU
01:30pLGBTQIA+ PRIDE : understand the importance of the date, its symbols and get to k..
PU
09:19aVALE S A  : Chinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains
RE
05:12aVALE S A  : China ferrous futures rise, coking coal and coke set for weekly gain..
RE
06/24VALE S A  : Samarco, a Vale-BHP joint venture, plans to raise $2 bln in restruct..
RE
06/24VALE S A  : Brazilian miner Vale to spend up to $6 bln to reduce emissions by 20..
RE
06/24VALE S A  : Brazilian miner Vale to spend up to $6 bln to reduce emissions by 20..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 407 M - 42 709 M
Net income 2021 25 370 M - 18 239 M
Net cash 2021 4 420 M - 3 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,65x
Yield 2021 8,06%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B 83 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,60 $
Average target price 25,16 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.26.96%115 647
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.94%53 026
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.40%13 968
NMDC LIMITED53.45%6 937
FERREXPO PLC57.54%3 637
CAP S.A.35.13%2 635