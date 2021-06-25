Vale S A : NOVO NOME PT

Maria Luiza Paiva, Executive Vice President of Sustainability Rogerio Nogueira, Ferrous Marketing Director
Mark Travers, Executive Vice President of Base Metals
June 24, 2021
Disclaimer
Vale has made bold commitments to mitigate climate change
Leading the transition towards low carbon mining based on our net zero strategy
Reduce
100% renewable electricity
Reduce
Net zero
scope 1 and 2 emissions by
in Brazil (2025)
net scope 3 emissions
scope 1 and 2 emissions by
33% by 2030
and globally (2030)
by 15% in 2035
2050
100% electric locomotive,
Sol do Cerrado solar plant,
Partnerships with costumers
Electric excavator,
EFVM railway, ES
construction work site, MG
for solutions in Iron Ore
Itabira, MG, Brazil
We are in a unique position to deliver them
Vale's competitive advantages
High-quality portfolio
Leader in renewable energy
Sustainable mining
Supporting steel decarbonization and
~90% renewable electricity
1 million hectares of forests protected,
powering the energy transition
globally in 2020
~80% in the Amazon
High-grade Iron Ore and Nickel portfolio
Karebbe hydroelectric plant, Indonesia
Carajás National Forest, PA, Brazil
For that, we have a strong governance in place
Board of Directors and Sustainability Committee:
Strategic oversight and support
Low Carbon Forum:
C-level monthly meetings to track performance and ensure delivery
Climate-aligned executive incentives:
Climate-related compensation: 5% of short-term (out of 10% related to Sustainability) and 6% of long-term compensation (out of 20% ESG-related)
