Vale S A : Proxy Statement EGM

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
April 30th, 2021
Mach 15th, 2021 - Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders, to be held on April 30th, 2021 - Rio de Janeiro
Notice of 2021 Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders
The 2021 Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders will be held on April 30th, 2021, at 10:00 (GMT - 03:00) to deliberate on the following proposals:
Meetings Materials:
Item
Proposals
Page reference
I
Deliberate on the ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁscal year ended December 31, 2020
35
II
Elect the members of the Board of Directors
60
III
Elect the members of the Fiscal Council
86
IV
Set the overall annual compensation of the administrators and Fiscal Council members for 2021
90
V
Vale's Stock Plan
116
VI
Approve the partial spin-oﬀ of MBR and the incorporation of Vale's wholly-owned subsidiaries
117
Table of Contents
Summary of Proxy Statement
12
Building a better Vale
A letter from our ChairmanA message from Vale's CEOThe pillars of our strategy
The Reparation in BrumadinhoCultural transformationBenchmark in Safety
The best and most reliable operator
Talent-driven organization
Reference in creating and sharing value
12 15
Leader in low-carbon mining
People ManagementPerformance
Leadership development
TrainingSuccessionTalent attractionDiversity and inclusion
29 30 30
Corporate Governance
Vale's Governance Structure
Shareholding StructureInvestor engagement
Oversight of the Board of
Directors
Advisory Committees to the
Board of Directors
37 38 39
Independent Extraordinary
Advisory Committees
Board Assessment Process
Recent Governance
Improvements
52 54
A letter from the Nomination
Committee
Highlights of the Board of
Directors
Main skills and experiences
64 65
Nominated Board Proﬁle
Summary of skills and experiences of Directors nominees
Table of Contents
Practices and Governance in Compensation
Elements of compensation for the
Board of Directors, Committees and Fiscal Council
Compensation of Extraordinary
Committees
Elements of compensation of
Statutory Oﬃcers
Evolution in executive compensation
Analysis and discussion on compensationTotal compensation budget for 2021
Analysis and discussion on compensation of Statutory Directors
97 106 106
Voting rightsRequired documentsParticipation by ProxyProxy Form
Participation of holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
122
Means of Shareholder Participation
Participation by Absentee Ballot
Participation by Virtual Access at the time of the MeetingParticipation and/or Voting on the Digital Platform
122 123 124
