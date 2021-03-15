Log in
Vale S A : Proxy Statement EGM

03/15/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Proxy Statement

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 30th, 2021

Mach 15th, 2021 - Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders, to be held on April 30th, 2021 - Rio de Janeiro

www.vale.com

Notice of 2021 Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

The 2021 Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders will be held on April 30th, 2021, at 10:00 (GMT - 03:00) to deliberate on the following proposals:

Meetings Materials:

You can ﬁnd all relevant information and documentation at www.vale.com/investors.

See page 118 for more details.

Item

Proposals

Page reference

I

Deliberate on the ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁscal year ended December 31, 2020

35

II

Elect the members of the Board of Directors

60

III

Elect the members of the Fiscal Council

86

IV

Set the overall annual compensation of the administrators and Fiscal Council members for 2021

90

V

Vale's Stock Plan

116

VI

Approve the partial spin-oﬀ of MBR and the incorporation of Vale's wholly-owned subsidiaries

117

Table of Contents

Summary of Proxy Statement

5

12

Building a better Vale

A letter from our ChairmanA message from Vale's CEOThe pillars of our strategy

The Reparation in BrumadinhoCultural transformationBenchmark in Safety

The best and most reliable operator

Talent-driven organization

Reference in creating and sharing value

12 15

Leader in low-carbon mining

17

People ManagementPerformance

19

22

Leadership development

24

28

28

28

TrainingSuccessionTalent attractionDiversity and inclusion

29 30 30

31

32

33

33

33

28

36

Corporate Governance

Vale's Governance Structure

Shareholding StructureInvestor engagement

Oversight of the Board of

Directors

Advisory Committees to the

Board of Directors

41

47

37 38 39

Independent Extraordinary

Advisory Committees

Board Assessment Process

Recent Governance

Improvements

52 54

58

A letter from the Nomination

Committee

Highlights of the Board of

Directors

Main skills and experiences

61

64 65

Nominated Board Proﬁle

Summary of skills and experiences of Directors nominees

67

68

Table of Contents

Practices and Governance in Compensation

Elements of compensation for the

Board of Directors, Committees and Fiscal Council

Compensation of Extraordinary

Committees

Elements of compensation of

Statutory Oﬃcers

90

91

92

93

Evolution in executive compensation

Analysis and discussion on compensationTotal compensation budget for 2021

Analysis and discussion on compensation of Statutory Directors

97 106 106

108

119 119 120

Voting rightsRequired documentsParticipation by ProxyProxy Form

Participation of holders of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

121

121

122

Means of Shareholder Participation

Participation by Absentee Ballot

Participation by Virtual Access at the time of the MeetingParticipation and/or Voting on the Digital Platform

122 123 124

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 03:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
