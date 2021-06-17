Vale S A : Update on the activities in Timbopeba (Form 6-K)

Update on the activities in Timbopeba

Rio de Janeiro, June 16th, 2021 - Vale S.A. ('Vale' or 'Company') informs that, in compliance with the interdiction term drawn up by the Regional Superintendence of Labor (SRT), the access of workers and the circulation of vehicles to the flood zone of the Xingu dam remain suspended, including for the Alegria mine, with entry only allowed for people who work in activities for the structure's stabilization and in structuring actions for the deployment of the unmanned train, through a strict safety protocol.

After the interdiction, Vale started tests to implement an unmanned train, with a reduced load. During the testing phase of the unmanned train, there is less circulation of trains on the branch, with lower speed and gradual recovery of the transported cargo. After full implementation, the unmanned train will cover a 16 km stretch using an integrated control system capable of automatically performing acceleration and dynamic braking operations. It is expected that, at the end of the tests and implementation, which should take between 1 and 2 months, the Timbopeba plant will be able to keep its operation at around 80-100% of its daily capacity of 33 thousand tons.

The Company emphasizes that the Xingu Dam remains at emergency level 2, pursuant to the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), in which there is no imminent risk of rupture. The inexistence of imminent risk or change in the condition of the structure was reinforced after a technical visit carried out on June 15th, 2021, by the National Mining Agency (ANM). The safety of the structure was and continues to be the object of constant improvement. The dam is monitored and inspected by a specialized technical team, and is included in the company's dam decharacterization plan. As a precaution, the Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) of the Xingu Dam remains evacuated, with no permanent presence of people in the area.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

