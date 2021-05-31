Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : announces its Tax Transparency 2020

05/31/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

5/31/2021

Vale announces its Tax Transparency 2020
Page Content

Vale released today the second edition of its Tax Transparency Report that sets out the company's approach to tax - one that is rooted in compliance, transparency, a long-term view, risk management and positive relationships with tax authorities. We also share details of how Vale has supported our communities, partners and our staff through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It builds on our first publication last year by sharing more information on how, when and why we pay tax - and includes details of our greater economic contribution in the society.

This report details taxes and royalties paid in Brazil, where most of the operations are located, and worldwide for all government spheres, and by project, highlighting the jurisdictions that we operate.

The report is an important part of our new pact with society as we look to better engage our stakeholders in the places we work.

In 2020, Vale paid US$ 5.7 billion in taxes and royalties, out of which U$$ 4.9 billion (86%) - was paid in Brazil.

Check out Vale's Tax Transparency 2020 Report.

​​
​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
05/28VALE S A  : UBS Adjusts Vale's Price Target to $22 From $20, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
05/27VALE S A  : informs on new composition of the Audit Committee (Form 6-K)
PU
05/26VALE S A  : informs on new composition of the Audit Committee
PU
05/25VALE S A  : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF ..
PU
05/25VALE S A  : Picks Nextracker as Solar Tracker Supplier for Brazil-based Energy P..
MT
05/24VALE S A  : 14 RCA 18 05 2021 - Nomeação Comitês_i.pdf
PU
05/19VALE S A  : informs on the report of the Independent Extraordinary Advisory Comm..
PU
05/19VALE S A  : CIAE-SB - Final Report
PU
05/18VALE S A  : Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference 202..
PU
05/13VALE S A  : Start of operation of the first ore carrier vessel equipped with rot..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 548 M - -
Net income 2021 24 359 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
Yield 2021 8,35%
Capitalization 110 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,12 $
Last Close Price 21,40 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.27.60%109 630
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-4.27%52 443
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-1.33%14 325
NMDC LIMITED59.22%7 251
FERREXPO PLC58.53%3 734
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-6.63%2 363