Vale S A : announces its Tax Transparency 2020

Vale released today the second edition of its Tax Transparency Report that sets out the company's approach to tax - one that is rooted in compliance, transparency, a long-term view, risk management and positive relationships with tax authorities. We also share details of how Vale has supported our communities, partners and our staff through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It builds on our first publication last year by sharing more information on how, when and why we pay tax - and includes details of our greater economic contribution in the society.

This report details taxes and royalties paid in Brazil, where most of the operations are located, and worldwide for all government spheres, and by project, highlighting the jurisdictions that we operate.

The report is an important part of our new pact with society as we look to better engage our stakeholders in the places we work.

In 2020, Vale paid US$ 5.7 billion in taxes and royalties, out of which U$$ 4.9 billion (86%) - was paid in Brazil.

Check out Vale's Tax Transparency 2020 Report.